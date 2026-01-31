Sajal Aly pens sweetest note for newlywed Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed

Trending
  By Javeria Ahmed
  By Javeria Ahmed
Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has shared a heartwarming message for newlyweds Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena S., calling them her ‘favourite couple.

Taking to Instagram account on Saturday, the Main Manto Nahi Hoon starlet penned a congratulatory note to Khaqan and Sabeena after they tied the knot on January 30.

Sharing a snap from their dreamy nikkah ceremony, Aly noted, “Congratulations to my favourite couple MashAllah. May your journey together be filled with love, peace, and endless blessings @khaqanshahnawaz @sabeena.s.official”

To note, the emerging Pakistani actor, and content creator Khaqan Shahnawaz has got married to Sabeena Syed in an intimate Nikah ceremony.

The couple announced their Nikah on Instagram on January 30, sharing a collection of breathtaking pictures with the simple caption “Bismillah.”

On their big day, the Yaqeen Ka Safar star donned an elegant ivory lehenga with frills, wearing a traditional dupatta with red and gold border, embellished with sophisticated golden embroidery.

To elevate her look she wore minimal make up with heavy jewellery.

Dressed in a pristine white sherwani with delicate embroidery, Khaqan looked every bit the groom.

He paired it with a matching shawl over his shoulder for a classic wedding look.

Notably, the couple announced their engagement in December 2025.

