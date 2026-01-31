King Charles issues key advice with surprise move ahead of World Cancer Day 

Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

  • By Fatima Hassan
Cancer-stricken King Charles III has shared key advice to cope with the deadly illness shortly before he marks this year’s World Cancer Day. 

On Saturday, January 31st, His Majesty participated in a meaningful campaign to encourage cancer patients to walk, jog, and run with a special partnership with the Move Against Cancer charity. 

Shortly after the community event, the 77-year-old British monarch’s office took to the Royal Family’s official Instagram account to release a joyful portrait taken during his surprise visit to a local Sandringham parkrun organised a few days before World Cancer Day.

The King, who has been receiving cancer treatment as an outpatient since early February 2024, stated in his caption, "Surprising Sandringham parkrunners!"

"Ahead of #WorldCancerDay next week, The King paid a surprise visit to participants of Sandringham @parkrunuk this morning, organised in partnership with @MoveAgainstCancerCharity and Sandringham’s 5K Your Way group," they added.

The Buckingham Palace continued explaining about King Charles’ new drive, writing, "5K Your Way encourages anyone impacted by cancer to walk, jog, run, cheer or volunteer at more than 120 designated parkrun events across the UK and Ireland on the last Saturday of each month - bringing communities together through movement, friendship and encouragement." 

During the noble event, King Charles III's life partner, Queen Camilla, was notably absent, with whom he recently hosted a grand screening of his new documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, at Windsor Castle. 

The King has yet to reveal further details of celebrating this year’s World Cancer Day on Wednesday, February 4th, 2026.  

