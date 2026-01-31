Ahmed Ali Akbar shares 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' chips in hilarious post

Ahmed Ali Akbar left his fans giggling after sharing a hilarious post featuring the name of his drama Sanwal Yaar Piya alongside his picture.
Pakistan's renowned actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday, January 31 to share a photo of a chips packet from a local manufacturer.
“Larki nahi mili to kya hua chippus to mil gaye (Didn't get a girl, well, at least I got chips)!" he hilariously captioned alongside his satirical post.
He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love his character in the hit drama serial received, saying, "Thank you for the love and support you all have given us. I read all your messages and comments. They make me think, reflect, smile, appreciate and sometimes jusssst sometimes completely ignore them. Be kind and be beautiful! Sanwal adores you all!"
Fans, who were already emotional and heartbroken over the drama's ending for Sanwal, flooded the comment sections with their reaction.
One fan wrote, "As long as he’s happy we’re happy," while another fan from India commented, "Aliyaar got Piya. But Sanwal got all the love and appreciation. So Sanwal clearly won at the end. Lots of love from India."
The third fan expressed deep admiration for Sanwal, saying, "I started watching this show for Dure, but it was Sanwal who completely won me over. Watching from Japan, I’m still upset that Sanwal wasn’t chosen in the end — and that heartbreak is entirely because of your powerful and brilliant performance."
Sanwal Yaar Piya was a highly popular prime-time drama on Geo TV, featuring a star-studded cast including Durefishan Saleem, Feroze Khan, Yasir Nawaz and Ali Tahir.
The plot centered on a young man named Sanwal, who was in love with Piya (Dure) while Piya had feelings for her classmate Aliyar (Feroze).
This isn't the first time Akbar's dramas have made it to snack packets – earlier, chips branded with his hit drama Parizaad were also sold in the market.