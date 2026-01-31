Trending
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Ahmed Ali Akbar shares 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' chips in hilarious post

Sanwal Yaar Piya was a highly popular prime-time drama on 'Geo TV'

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Ahmed Ali Akbar shares Sanwal Yaar Piya chips in hilarious post
Ahmed Ali Akbar shares 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' chips in hilarious post

Ahmed Ali Akbar left his fans giggling after sharing a hilarious post featuring the name of his drama Sanwal Yaar Piya alongside his picture.

Pakistan's renowned actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday, January 31 to share a photo of a chips packet from a local manufacturer.

“Larki nahi mili to kya hua chippus to mil gaye (Didn't get a girl, well, at least I got chips)!" he hilariously captioned alongside his satirical post.

Ahmed Ali Akbar shares Sanwal Yaar Piya chips in hilarious post

He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love his character in the hit drama serial received, saying, "Thank you for the love and support you all have given us. I read all your messages and comments. They make me think, reflect, smile, appreciate and sometimes jusssst sometimes completely ignore them. Be kind and be beautiful! Sanwal adores you all!"

Fans, who were already emotional and heartbroken over the drama's ending for Sanwal, flooded the comment sections with their reaction.

One fan wrote, "As long as he’s happy we’re happy," while another fan from India commented, "Aliyaar got Piya. But Sanwal got all the love and appreciation. So Sanwal clearly won at the end. Lots of love from India."

The third fan expressed deep admiration for Sanwal, saying, "I started watching this show for Dure, but it was Sanwal who completely won me over. Watching from Japan, I’m still upset that Sanwal wasn’t chosen in the end — and that heartbreak is entirely because of your powerful and brilliant performance."

Sanwal Yaar Piya was a highly popular prime-time drama on Geo TV, featuring a star-studded cast including Durefishan Saleem, Feroze Khan, Yasir Nawaz and Ali Tahir.

The plot centered on a young man named Sanwal, who was in love with Piya (Dure) while Piya had feelings for her classmate Aliyar (Feroze).

This isn't the first time Akbar's dramas have made it to snack packets – earlier, chips branded with his hit drama Parizaad were also sold in the market.

Thrilling teaser for new action‑packed film 'Bullah' released, sparks excitement
Thrilling teaser for new action‑packed film 'Bullah' released, sparks excitement
Salman Khan scores big legal win against 'Dabangg' director
Salman Khan scores big legal win against 'Dabangg' director
Shahid Kapoor slams Bollywood for not making 'good films'
Shahid Kapoor slams Bollywood for not making 'good films'
Sajal Aly pens sweetest note for newlywed Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed
Sajal Aly pens sweetest note for newlywed Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed
‘Mardaani 3’: Gauri Khan becomes fan of Rani Mukerji’s ‘brilliant’ performance
‘Mardaani 3’: Gauri Khan becomes fan of Rani Mukerji’s ‘brilliant’ performance
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna wrap up ‘Cocktail 2’ shoot
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna wrap up ‘Cocktail 2’ shoot
Maya Ali makes eyes pop with bombshell confession about her ‘type’ of men
Maya Ali makes eyes pop with bombshell confession about her ‘type’ of men
Deepika Padukone shares romantic plans for perfect day with Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone shares romantic plans for perfect day with Ranveer Singh
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt join Bollywood in mourning Catherine O’Hara’s death
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt join Bollywood in mourning Catherine O’Hara’s death
Alia Bhatt opens up about social media struggles after becoming mom to Raha
Alia Bhatt opens up about social media struggles after becoming mom to Raha
Shah Rukh Khan sends sweet message to Rani Mukerji as ‘Mardaani 3’ hits cinemas
Shah Rukh Khan sends sweet message to Rani Mukerji as ‘Mardaani 3’ hits cinemas
Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola addresses divorce rumours
Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola addresses divorce rumours

Popular News

Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges

Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges

5 hours ago
Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election

Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election
an hour ago
Waseem Junior celebrates first wedding anniversary with heartfelt post

Waseem Junior celebrates first wedding anniversary with heartfelt post
2 hours ago