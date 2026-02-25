Hema Malini reacts emotionally to late husband Dharmendra's BAFTA recognition 

Hema Malini could not hold her emotions after her deceased life partner, Dharmendra, received an honour at the 79th British Academy Film Awards.
The awards gala, which is now in the headlines due to John Davidson's racial slur controversy, remembered the late Indian actor during its "In Memoriam" segment.
Days after the prestigious recognition, Hema opened up about the deep emotional response to the noble award.
"He was someone whose presence went beyond borders. He had fans in every part of the world. My God, the way he would mobbed in foreign countries," the Baghban actress told Variety India.
She further explained, "We did not travel together much, except for shootings, when we got to spend time together. We would sign lots of films together so we could spend time together."
For those unaware, Dharmendra, who tragically passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, was recognized alongside international legends, further cementing his legacy as an actor whose impact transcended Indian cinema and reached global audiences.
The late artist was also posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2026, India's second-highest civilian award, recognizing his massive contribution to Indian cinema.