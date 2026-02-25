Bushra Ansari reacts to Ali Gul Pir's hilarious take on her husband

Bushra Ansari recently reacted to Ali Gul Pir's hilariously sarcastic take on her husband, Iqbal Hussain.
The 40-year-old actor comedian on his Instagram video, recreated the recent interview of Hussain, in which he made a surprising and bold statement about his marriage.
Later, the comedian posted a screenshot on his story, showcasing Ansari’s comment under his reel.
While appreciating her humourous side and her capacity to accept good-natured teasing, Pir dropped her comment, which read, “Love n@prayers for both of u. Ali Gul s reel was v funny about my husband. !!” and also wrote, “Very kind of her to take in good stride. Respect”
Even under her comment, the comedian, who rose to fame for Wadera ka Beta, commented, “@ansari.bushra thank you so much. I'm glad you guys loved it. You are a legend.”
In his interview, Iqbal revealed that he has always liked older women and he has more mental compatibility with mature ladies.
According to him, he also liked Bushra Ansari for years and he aimed his shot when he got the chance and asked why she would not marry him if she wants to see him married.
It’s worth mentioning here that Bushra Ansari married Iqbal Hussain In 2019 after her divorce with her first Ansari.