Fahad Mustafa apologises Atiqa Odho for sensitive remarks

Prominent Pakistani actor and television host Fahad Mustafa has apologised for his witty response to senior actress Atiqa Odho, saying, "I apologise Atiqa Appa."
The exchange comes after comments made by Atiqa Odho while conversing on a TV show, where she suggested the Main Abdul Qadir Hoon starlet is now hitting at an age where he should start working opposite actresses closer to his own age.
While responding to 58-year-old veteran actress, Fahad stated that if they were to undergo “two or four more good surgeries”, to appear as heroine for him and his peers, sparking criticism across social media.
On Tuesday, the Pyaar Ke Sadqay actress requested to stop dragging the issue, while saying, “Friends, let's not blow this issue up anymore. Fahad is a talented and hard working professional. He's reacted out of emotion and I truly feel sad that we as public figures can't say anything light heartedly without being attacked. Forgive and forget.”
On the professional front, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum artist is set to appear in his upcoming film, Aag Lagay Basti Mein, alongside Mahirah Khan, which is slated to release on Eid-ul-fitr 2026.