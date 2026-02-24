News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Fahad Mustafa apologises Atiqa Odho for sensitive remarks

The apology comes after playful exchange between both A-lister Pakistani celebrities

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Fahad Mustafa apologises Atiqa Odho for sensitive remarks
Fahad Mustafa apologises Atiqa Odho for sensitive remarks

Prominent Pakistani actor and television host Fahad Mustafa has apologised for his witty response to senior actress Atiqa Odho, saying, "I apologise Atiqa Appa."

The exchange comes after comments made by Atiqa Odho while conversing on a TV show, where she suggested the Main Abdul Qadir Hoon starlet is now hitting at an age where he should start working opposite actresses closer to his own age.

While responding to 58-year-old veteran actress, Fahad stated that if they were to undergo “two or four more good surgeries”, to appear as heroine for him and his peers, sparking criticism across social media.

On Tuesday, the Pyaar Ke Sadqay actress requested to stop dragging the issue, while saying, “Friends, let's not blow this issue up anymore. Fahad is a talented and hard working professional. He's reacted out of emotion and I truly feel sad that we as public figures can't say anything light heartedly without being attacked. Forgive and forget.”

On the professional front, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum artist is set to appear in his upcoming film, Aag Lagay Basti Mein, alongside Mahirah Khan, which is slated to release on Eid-ul-fitr 2026.

Arijit Singh sets the record straight about retirement plan in new statement
Arijit Singh sets the record straight about retirement plan in new statement
Bollywood actors who are mind blowing philanthropists
Bollywood actors who are mind blowing philanthropists
Kareena Kapoor reacts to Anil Kapoor new movie: ‘Unmatched always’
Kareena Kapoor reacts to Anil Kapoor new movie: ‘Unmatched always’
Akshay Kumar finally reveals 'Bhooth Bangla' 1st look amid release date drama
Akshay Kumar finally reveals 'Bhooth Bangla' 1st look amid release date drama
Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar: ‘Don 3’ drama to take ugly turn
Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar: ‘Don 3’ drama to take ugly turn
Asim Azhar fuming at Fahad Mustafa? Here’s what we know
Asim Azhar fuming at Fahad Mustafa? Here’s what we know
Alia Bhatt's film 'Alpha' to not stream on Netflix after YRF announcement
Alia Bhatt's film 'Alpha' to not stream on Netflix after YRF announcement
‘Subedaar’ trailer out: Anil Kapoor launches fierce battle against sand mafia
‘Subedaar’ trailer out: Anil Kapoor launches fierce battle against sand mafia
Aamir Khan makes special plea to Arijit Singh over playback retirement decision
Aamir Khan makes special plea to Arijit Singh over playback retirement decision
'Toxic' star Yash introduces mystery character ahead of film's release
'Toxic' star Yash introduces mystery character ahead of film's release
Alia Bhatt pays heartfelt nod to daughter Raha Kapoor at first BAFTA appearance
Alia Bhatt pays heartfelt nod to daughter Raha Kapoor at first BAFTA appearance
Kriti Sanon's London outing with Kabir Bahia sets off marriage speculation
Kriti Sanon's London outing with Kabir Bahia sets off marriage speculation

Popular News

'Pride and Prejudice' teaser: Netflix reveals Elizabeth, Mr Darcy first look

'Pride and Prejudice' teaser: Netflix reveals Elizabeth, Mr Darcy first look
46 minutes ago
Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'

Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'
7 hours ago
Is muscle strengthening linked to longevity among older women?

Is muscle strengthening linked to longevity among older women?
3 hours ago