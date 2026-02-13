News
  • By Hania Jamil
Trending

Must-watch Bollywood romance films to enjoy with your partner this Valentine's Day

From the '90s classics to modern romance, here is the list of Bollywood films to watch this Valentine's Day

  • By Hania Jamil
Must-watch Bollywood romance films to enjoy with your partner this Valentines Day
Must-watch Bollywood romance films to enjoy with your partner this Valentine's Day

February is here, and with Valentine's Day just around the corner, it's the perfect time to cuddle up with a cosy yet classic Bollywood romance and let all the emotions engulf you.

Even if you don't have elaborate Valentine's plans and someone to hang out with, a little '90s Shah Rukh Khan on screen has never hurt anyone.

To get the best out of the following list, pair the romance classic with a hangout with your friends and desi snacks.

Here are some Bollywood romance classics that you need to rewatch (or watch for the first time) this Valentine's Day.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's pairing might have been one of the best things to come out of Bollywood ever, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a must-watch when it comes to romance.

DDLJ is considered a cult classic for several reasons, but mainly for its toe-curling romance and iconic songs.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan
Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan

Grab some tissues, and watch Preity Zinta falling in love with Shah Rukh Khan in this classic film.

The gut-wrenching twist is has us in the feels years later.

Veer-Zaara (2004)

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta
Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta 

A cross-border love story directed by the legendary Yash Chopra. 

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's heartbreaking romance is a mix of love, longing and sacrifice.

Jab We Met (2007)

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

A classic featuring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, Jab We Met is everything we want in a film; a quirky female lead, yearning, a tad bit of existential crisis and romance.

Barfi! (2012)

Ileana DCruz, Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra
Ileana D'Cruz, Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra

An unconventional love story with so much gentleness and warmness! A 10/10 wholesome watch.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

While the film makes rounds on the internet the whole year for its vast range of themes and all the characters that represent something unique, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the top picks to watch for a friends gathering.

Chennai Express (2013)

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan 

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film is loaded with action, romance, comedy, and a lot of drama. 

The award-winning film, Chennai Express, explores the relationship of two diverse individuals who unexpectedly fall in love.

Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra
Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra 

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, the film explores the unconventional love story between Nikhil and Meeta amid personal growth and family expectations.

Ananya Panday gives unfiltered reviews about Shanaya Kapoor’s new film: ‘Squealed 27 times’
Ananya Panday gives unfiltered reviews about Shanaya Kapoor’s new film: ‘Squealed 27 times’
Rajpal Yadav makes partial payment in ongoing cheque bounce dispute
Rajpal Yadav makes partial payment in ongoing cheque bounce dispute
Shah Rukh Khan gets big shout from 'Mardaani 3' director: ‘No one better’
Shah Rukh Khan gets big shout from 'Mardaani 3' director: ‘No one better’
Varun Dhawan recalls Salman Khan’s support during 'Border 2' trolls
Varun Dhawan recalls Salman Khan’s support during 'Border 2' trolls
Shahid Kapoor's 'O Romeo' undergoes major changes ahead of release
Shahid Kapoor's 'O Romeo' undergoes major changes ahead of release
Ananya Panday heaps praises on Deepika Padukone, applauds career choices
Ananya Panday heaps praises on Deepika Padukone, applauds career choices
Talha Anjum shares intimate details of ring exchange with Zoiea Karim
Talha Anjum shares intimate details of ring exchange with Zoiea Karim
Working with Shah Rukh Khan ‘a mistake’? ‘King’ director makes shocking claims
Working with Shah Rukh Khan ‘a mistake’? ‘King’ director makes shocking claims
Hrithik Roshan to take over ‘Don 3’ from Ranveer Singh?
Hrithik Roshan to take over ‘Don 3’ from Ranveer Singh?
Riteish Deshmukh calls wife Genelia his ‘wildest’ adventure
Riteish Deshmukh calls wife Genelia his ‘wildest’ adventure
Mawra Hocane shares emotional post amid pregnancy rumours with Ameer Gilani
Mawra Hocane shares emotional post amid pregnancy rumours with Ameer Gilani
Karan Johar mourns James Van Der Beek’s demise
Karan Johar mourns James Van Der Beek’s demise

Popular News

Cardi B delivers heartfelt speech amid Stefon Diggs split rumours

Cardi B delivers heartfelt speech amid Stefon Diggs split rumours
5 hours ago
Ananya Panday gives unfiltered reviews about Shanaya Kapoor’s new film: ‘Squealed 27 times’

Ananya Panday gives unfiltered reviews about Shanaya Kapoor’s new film: ‘Squealed 27 times’
48 minutes ago
Bangladesh Nationalist Party declares win in first election since Hasina removal

Bangladesh Nationalist Party declares win in first election since Hasina removal
2 hours ago