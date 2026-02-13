Must-watch Bollywood romance films to enjoy with your partner this Valentine's Day

February is here, and with Valentine's Day just around the corner, it's the perfect time to cuddle up with a cosy yet classic Bollywood romance and let all the emotions engulf you.
Even if you don't have elaborate Valentine's plans and someone to hang out with, a little '90s Shah Rukh Khan on screen has never hurt anyone.
To get the best out of the following list, pair the romance classic with a hangout with your friends and desi snacks.
Here are some Bollywood romance classics that you need to rewatch (or watch for the first time) this Valentine's Day.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's pairing might have been one of the best things to come out of Bollywood ever, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a must-watch when it comes to romance.
DDLJ is considered a cult classic for several reasons, but mainly for its toe-curling romance and iconic songs.
Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
Grab some tissues, and watch Preity Zinta falling in love with Shah Rukh Khan in this classic film.
The gut-wrenching twist is has us in the feels years later.
Veer-Zaara (2004)
A cross-border love story directed by the legendary Yash Chopra.
Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's heartbreaking romance is a mix of love, longing and sacrifice.
Jab We Met (2007)
A classic featuring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, Jab We Met is everything we want in a film; a quirky female lead, yearning, a tad bit of existential crisis and romance.
Barfi! (2012)
An unconventional love story with so much gentleness and warmness! A 10/10 wholesome watch.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
While the film makes rounds on the internet the whole year for its vast range of themes and all the characters that represent something unique, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the top picks to watch for a friends gathering.
Chennai Express (2013)
Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film is loaded with action, romance, comedy, and a lot of drama.
The award-winning film, Chennai Express, explores the relationship of two diverse individuals who unexpectedly fall in love.
Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)
Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, the film explores the unconventional love story between Nikhil and Meeta amid personal growth and family expectations.