Ananya Panday gives unfiltered reviews about Shanaya Kapoor’s new film: ‘Squealed 27 times’

  • By Salima Bhutto
Ananya Panday recently gave honest reviews about her best friend and actress Shanaya Kapoor’s new film Tu Yaa Main.

According to the Student of the Year 2 actress, she squealed at least 27 times.

Panday took to Instagram Story on Friday, February 13, and praised Kapoor’s recently released movie as she wrote, “I think I squealed atleast 27 times.”

“And was at the edge of my seat the whole time! What a ride,” the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan performer added.

“#Tu YaaMain in cinemas now !!!! You have to watch,” the Liger actress further added.

She also tagged Kapoor, Gourav Adarsh, Bejoy Nambiar, and movie’s director Aanand L. Rai.

Her post comes amid the release of Kapoor’s survival thriller movie, in which which she plays the role of glamorous social media personality named Miss Vanity.

Meanwhile Gaurav's character "A" is a street-smart creator, hailing from Nalasopara.

Together with their contrasting backgrounds, they form a unique bond until they find themselves trapped in an abandoned swimming pool, surrounded by a deadly crocodile.

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gaurav starrer Tu Yaa Main hit theatres today on Friday, February 13, 2026.

