Shahid Kapoor's 'O Romeo' undergoes major changes ahead of release 

Shahid Kapoor-led O Romeo has faced major changes and cuts before the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave the film an "A" certificate.
It was reported that the CBFC asked the film's team to replace the word "item" with "Kumari", and in another scene, a word was asked to be muted, and an "inappropriate" word was asked to be deleted.
No cuts were directed in the romantic and intimate scenes; however, in violent scenes, cuts were made, including a close-up visual of throat cutting, which was reduced by 20 per cent.
A scene of "woman slapping" was also reduced by 20 per cent. Anti-tobacco and anti-smoking tickers were added, and each of their lengths, along with voice-over, was asked to be increased.
This action has added one minute and 57 seconds to the run time of the movie.
O Romeo has become Shahid Kapoor's longest film, with a run time of 2 hours, 58 minutes and 41 seconds.
Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar and is scheduled to release on February 13.
The film is inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which follows the story of gangster Hussain Ustara, played by Shahid.
Ahead of its release, O Romeo found itself in trouble after the late Hussain's daughter, Sanober Shaikh, claimed that the movie, based on her father's life, was made without any prior consent.
Sanober filed a civil suit before a civil court in Mumbai; however the court refused to halt the release of the film.