  • By Salima Bhutto
Working with Shah Rukh Khan 'a mistake'? 'King' director makes shocking claims
Siddharth Anand, the director of King, has made shocking claims regarding the movie’s leading actor, Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent chat with Variety India, the 47-year-old filmmaker opened up about working with the 60-year-old superstar.

The director, who has directed War, was asked whether there is pressure to achieve certain numbers with King and SRK.

To which, he responded, “I wouldn’t say there’s pressure, but I would say there are expectations.”

The Fighter director went on to say, “And that comes when you work with a megastar like SRK.”

According to the filmmaker, he is aware of those expectations.

“But if I start pandering to them, then it’s a mistake; I’ll go wrong in my filmmaking," said Anand, adding, “Because if there were a formula for catering, then everyone would be making blockbusters.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Pathaan director also talked about success formula used in the movie.

For him, once a filmmaker starts following a so-called success formula, it leads to second guessing audience tastes instead of trusting the story.

According to Siddharth Anand, his team is approaching King with the mindset of proving themselves once again.

It’s worth mentioning here that Shah Rukh Khan starrer is set to be released on December 24 2026.

The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles.

