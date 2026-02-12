Hrithik Roshan to take over ‘Don 3’ from Ranveer Singh?

Amid swirling rumours about casting changes in Don 3, sources confirm that Hrithik Roshan was never approached to replace Ranveer Singh in the highly anticipated sequel.
Instead, director Farhan Akhtar had already begun pre-production work long before the speculation gained momentum.
As per Hindustan Times, a source denied the rumours, “It is not true, Hrithik was not approached to star in Don 3 after Ranveer came on board.”
On the film's production, the source stated, “Farhan was scouting locations actively in 2025, from the last week of August till early September.”
However, the film’s production has not been begun yet.
In December, after Dhurandhar’s release, Ranveer Singh exited Don 3.
A Pinkvilla source claimed he preponed the shoot of Pralay, while Variety reported that Excel Entertainment is seeking ₹40 crore in compensation, citing losses from pre-production and planning.
The production house has allegedly also asked several departments to look for other work.
The Producers Guild of India has held two mediation meetings between the parties.
The second, on February 7 at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End, was attended by Aamir Khan, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Ramesh and Kumar Taurani, while Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani represented Excel.