Shah Rukh Khan gets big shout from 'Mardaani 3' director: ‘No one better’

Shah Rukh Khan recently got a big shout from Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 director.
In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Loveyatri director opened up about his experience working with SRK in 2016’s Fan and 2023’s Jawan.
Minawala revealed that he has worked with the 60-year-old superstar for a brief period of 5 to 6 months.
According to him, working with the Dunki actor is out of the world.
“He’s the Baadshah; he’s the king. No one better than him!" said the director.
He recalled, "Working on Jab Tak Hai Jaan was a dream come true."
For Abhiraj Minawala, he could have done some other film where he would have had a higher position in the direction team.
According to the director, it was the best decision he took in his life.
His interview comes a day after Siddharth Anand, the director of King, opened up about the pressure of working with him.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to star in Khan which also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles.
The upcoming movie is set to be released on December 24 2026.