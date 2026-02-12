Mawra Hocane shares emotional post amid pregnancy rumours with Ameer Gilani

Mawra Hocane shared a heartfelt post after igniting pregnancy rumours with husband Ameer Gilani.
Taking to Instagram, the Jama Taqseem actress shared a throwback picture from her first drama as she made a fresh call for women’s rights.
Going down the memory lane, the Neem star shared a picture from 13 years ago from the set of her debut drama, Main Guehgaar Naahi, a story of a rape survivor.
The Pakistani actress known for her meaningful roles expressed that she felt “so honoured” to become part of projects that represent issues related to women.
The Jafaa starlet wrote, “3 years ago in the first year of my career I shot a very special project… I don't know how many of you have watched it... it was about the life of a rape victim/survivor and how she gets back on her feet after going through such a painful incident...”
“How the society treated her & blamed her, and she said MAIN GUNEHGAAR NAAHI… I was all of 20... and I wouldn't be able to sleep thinking about the character... Almost 25 projects later, I'm so honoured to be representing issues pertaining to women and their position in society, and I hope. I can continue to do it forever,” she added.
The post came after Hocane, who got married to her co-actor Ameer Gilani on February 5 last year, sparked pregnancy buzz.
Days after marking their first year of marriage, the Sabaat actors shared pictures from their intimate celebration of their big day, triggering pregnancy speculations.
Several netizens noted a “pregnancy glow” on the actress’s face; however, neither Mawra Hocane nor Ameer Gilani have addressed baby rumours yet.