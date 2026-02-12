News
Riteish Deshmukh calls wife Genelia his ‘wildest’ adventure

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are celebrating 14th wedding anniversary

Riteish Deshmukh is celebrating 24 years of togetherness and 14th wedding anniversary with his wife Genelia Deshmukh.

The 47-year-old actor shared a nostalgic monochrome photo of the couple on his Instagram account and penned the sweetest note for his 38-year-old wife on their anniversary.

The Mastiii 4 star began, “You’ve been my safe place, my wildest adventure, my softest dream come true.”

He then thanked her, writing, “Thank you for choosing me every single day.”

In the end, Deshmukh noted, “My friend, my lover, my forever baiko… I am endlessly, hopelessly in love with you. @geneliad”.

The Sitaare Zameen Par actress also shared the same monochromic picture of her with the Raid 2 actor.

The couple, who began dating during the filming of Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003, officially tied the knot in February 2012.

They have two sons; the first one, Riaan, was born in 2014, and another son, Rahyl, in 2016.

On professional fronts, Riteish Deshmukh will soon star in Raja Shivaji, a Marathi-Hindi bilingual historical drama set to be released in 2026.

Meanwhile, Genelia Deshmukh announced her upcoming project is titled Gunmaaster G9.

In the upcoming movie, she will star alongside Emraan Hashmi. 

