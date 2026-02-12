Karan Johar mourns James Van Der Beek’s demise

News
  By Salima Bhutto
Karan Johar is among the first Bollywood celebrities to share his grief of losing James Van Der Beek.

The 53-year-old filmmaker paid tribute on his Instagram Story and posted the late actor’s photo.

In the caption, Johar wrote, “I had loved Dawson's creek and this news was indeed very sad to wake upto....”

The actor, best known for his roles in Dawson's Creek and Varsity Blues, died at the age of 48 after battling a long journey with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

His wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, announced the sad news on her Instagram, writing, "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,"

Mrs. Kimberly added, "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

The Labor Day actor was discovered with cancer after a routine colonoscopy in August 2023, however, he publicly shared the news on Instagram health in the end of 2024.

Van Der Beek is survived by his wife and six children; his daughters include -year-old Olivia, 12-year-old Annabel, 9-year-old Emilia, meanwhile he has three sons namely 13-year-old Joshua, 7-year-old Gwendolyn, and 4-year-old Jeremiah.

