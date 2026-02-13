Varun Dhawan recalls Salman Khan’s support during 'Border 2' trolls

Varun Dhawan opened up about how Salman Khan’s words of encouragement helped him navigate online trolling before the release of Border 2.
During a Border 2 star-studded party in Mumbai, the Student Of The Year star, along with an entire cast of the film, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht, and Medha Rana, revealed actor Salman Khan's reaction to him being trolled before Border 2's release.
He said, “I also want to say, when these things were happening, I got a call from Salman bhai at night, and he was just laughing. He just told me, ‘good things are about to come’. That’s all he told me. His advice and belief meant a lot to me. Later, when Border 2 was released and did so well, he called me again and said he was so happy for all of us. He said, ‘I am proud of you, beta’. That was a very defining moment for me because he doesn’t praise people easily."
Elsewhere in his conversation, Dhawan opened up about his wife Natasha Dalal's reaction on the massive success.
Dhawan said, “She was like... vo hamesha bolti hai, ‘I knew it, you always have it in yourself. Bas tumhe khud ko challenge karna hai.’ Abhi yehi hai ki zyada post mat karo, zyada dikho mat. Zyada bolo mat. Ghar pe bhi bolti hai zyada bolo mat, bahar bhi bolti hai zyada bolo mat. Han Sunny sir aur dharam patni same baat bolte hai (She was like… she always says, ‘I knew it, you always have it in yourself. You just need to challenge yourself. For now, just don’t post too much, don’t be too visible, don’t talk too much.’ At home, she says, ‘Don’t talk too much’, and outside too, 'don’t talk too much.' Yes, Sunny sir and wife say the same thing.)"
Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 classic Border inspired by real events from the 1971 India-Pakistan War.