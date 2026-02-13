Rajpal Yadav makes partial payment in ongoing cheque bounce dispute

Rajpal Yadav has reportedly paid ₹2.5 crore of his ₹5 crore debt, his lawyer revealed, as the actor faces an ongoing cheque bounce case.
Following the court hearing, the Chup Chup Ke star’s lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay, spoke to the media present outside the court to discuss the details.
The lawyer disclosed that has already paid ₹2.5 crore out of the ₹5 crore debt that he took for the film.
“No one should be imprisoned solely on the basis of an undertaking. We told the court that if this is purely a financial matter, we would meet him in jail and take instructions. Today we tried to speak to him in jail, but that wasn’t possible,” he said in a statement.
The lawyer went on to sya, “We will personally meet him to understand the court’s stand regarding the earlier undertaking. If we pay the money, then the matter won’t be argued on merit and it will be treated as a settlement.”
Upadhyay mentioned, “The original ₹5 crore became ₹11 crore. So far, we have paid ₹2.5 crore in this case. Around ₹1 crore had been deposited with the registry earlier, and we had also brought a cheque of ₹25 lakh today.”
He noted, “Whatever assistance we are receiving, we are ready to deposit it with the court. There is no major issue on that front. The only question now is what the court decides on Monday.”
Notably, Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court denied him more time in long-pending cheque bounce cases.
He faced nearly ₹9 crore in liabilities stemming from a 2010 loan for his failed film Ata Pata Laapata.