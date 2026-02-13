News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Trending

Rajpal Yadav makes partial payment in ongoing cheque bounce dispute

The 'Chup Chup Ke's star's lawyer disclosed that Rajpal Yadav has already paid ₹2.5

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Rajpal Yadav makes partial payment in ongoing cheque bounce dispute
Rajpal Yadav makes partial payment in ongoing cheque bounce dispute

Rajpal Yadav has reportedly paid ₹2.5 crore of his ₹5 crore debt, his lawyer revealed, as the actor faces an ongoing cheque bounce case.

Following the court hearing, the Chup Chup Ke star’s lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay, spoke to the media present outside the court to discuss the details.

The lawyer disclosed that has already paid ₹2.5 crore out of the ₹5 crore debt that he took for the film.

“No one should be imprisoned solely on the basis of an undertaking. We told the court that if this is purely a financial matter, we would meet him in jail and take instructions. Today we tried to speak to him in jail, but that wasn’t possible,” he said in a statement.

The lawyer went on to sya, “We will personally meet him to understand the court’s stand regarding the earlier undertaking. If we pay the money, then the matter won’t be argued on merit and it will be treated as a settlement.”

Upadhyay mentioned, “The original ₹5 crore became ₹11 crore. So far, we have paid ₹2.5 crore in this case. Around ₹1 crore had been deposited with the registry earlier, and we had also brought a cheque of ₹25 lakh today.”

He noted, “Whatever assistance we are receiving, we are ready to deposit it with the court. There is no major issue on that front. The only question now is what the court decides on Monday.”

Notably, Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court denied him more time in long-pending cheque bounce cases.

He faced nearly ₹9 crore in liabilities stemming from a 2010 loan for his failed film Ata Pata Laapata.

Ananya Panday gives unfiltered reviews about Shanaya Kapoor’s new film: ‘Squealed 27 times’
Ananya Panday gives unfiltered reviews about Shanaya Kapoor’s new film: ‘Squealed 27 times’
Must-watch Bollywood romance films to enjoy with your partner this Valentine's Day
Must-watch Bollywood romance films to enjoy with your partner this Valentine's Day
Shah Rukh Khan gets big shout from 'Mardaani 3' director: ‘No one better’
Shah Rukh Khan gets big shout from 'Mardaani 3' director: ‘No one better’
Varun Dhawan recalls Salman Khan’s support during 'Border 2' trolls
Varun Dhawan recalls Salman Khan’s support during 'Border 2' trolls
Shahid Kapoor's 'O Romeo' undergoes major changes ahead of release
Shahid Kapoor's 'O Romeo' undergoes major changes ahead of release
Ananya Panday heaps praises on Deepika Padukone, applauds career choices
Ananya Panday heaps praises on Deepika Padukone, applauds career choices
Talha Anjum shares intimate details of ring exchange with Zoiea Karim
Talha Anjum shares intimate details of ring exchange with Zoiea Karim
Working with Shah Rukh Khan ‘a mistake’? ‘King’ director makes shocking claims
Working with Shah Rukh Khan ‘a mistake’? ‘King’ director makes shocking claims
Hrithik Roshan to take over ‘Don 3’ from Ranveer Singh?
Hrithik Roshan to take over ‘Don 3’ from Ranveer Singh?
Riteish Deshmukh calls wife Genelia his ‘wildest’ adventure
Riteish Deshmukh calls wife Genelia his ‘wildest’ adventure
Mawra Hocane shares emotional post amid pregnancy rumours with Ameer Gilani
Mawra Hocane shares emotional post amid pregnancy rumours with Ameer Gilani
Karan Johar mourns James Van Der Beek’s demise
Karan Johar mourns James Van Der Beek’s demise

Popular News

Cardi B delivers heartfelt speech amid Stefon Diggs split rumours

Cardi B delivers heartfelt speech amid Stefon Diggs split rumours
5 hours ago
Ananya Panday gives unfiltered reviews about Shanaya Kapoor’s new film: ‘Squealed 27 times’

Ananya Panday gives unfiltered reviews about Shanaya Kapoor’s new film: ‘Squealed 27 times’
49 minutes ago
Bangladesh Nationalist Party declares win in first election since Hasina removal

Bangladesh Nationalist Party declares win in first election since Hasina removal
2 hours ago