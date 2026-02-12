Ananya Panday heaps praises on Deepika Padukone, applauds career choices

News
Ananya Panday, who made her debut in 2019, has shared her admiration for her former co-star and colleague, Deepika Padukone.

Both actresses have starred in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, and while talking to Variety India, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress heaped praise on Deepika and the boundaries she has set for herself in the industry.

"I'm very ambitious, but not ambitious at the cost of wanting to pull someone else down. I know exactly what I want to do. I admire how Deepika Padukone has done it," Ananya noted.

She continued, "The choices she's made, the boundaries she's set for herself – has paved the way for so many girls coming after her. I like that we can have such an impact on other women in the industry and also women who are watching us. My favourite part about our job is the influence we have, the impact cinema can make on people."

In recent years, the Chennai Express star has become a face of change after she quit Sandeep Reddy's projects due to long working hours after embracing motherhood.

The surprise move became a topic of discussion, with several celebrities sharing their stances on an 8-hour work shift and having a work-life balance.

On the other hand, Ananya was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan, which failed to perform at the box office.

She will next be seen in Call Me Bae Season 2, and fans will soon see Ananya in Dharma Production's project titled Chand Mera Dil.

