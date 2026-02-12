News
Talha Anjum shares intimate details of ring exchange with Zoiea Karim

The 'Kaun Talha' rapper confirmed his engagement with Zoiea Karim after months of speculation about his relationship

Talha Anjum opened up about his private ring exchange with Zoiea Karim, sharing heartfelt details of the intimate ceremony and thanking fans for their warm wishes as he embarks on this new chapter.

Taking to Instagram account, the Young Stunners frontman confirmed his engagement, expressing his gratitude to his fans for their best wishes on the new journey of life.

Anjum noted, "We exchanged rings in the presence of our close friends and family, we tried to keep it low key & private to avoid any unnecessary media buzz around us & trust me everything was beautiful.. i want to take this time out to thank everyone for their best wishes.. to a new chapter with zoi.”

He also shared a snap from the event, wearing a three-piece black and grey suit paired with lavender tie while Zoiea looked elegant in an adorable lavender saree with minimal jewellery.

Notably, the Burger-e-Karachi rapper put weekend rumors to rest after clips of what appeared to be his engagement ceremony surfaced online.

After months of speculation about his relationship with medical aesthetician and influencer Zoeia Karim, Anjum officially got engaged to her on Sunday, February 8, in Karachi.

Their relationship rumours arose after the influencer shared a birthday post with Anjum, and fans noticed their flirty interactions in the comments, including heart emojis.

