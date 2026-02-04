Entertainment
  By Salima Bhutto
Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz make buzz-sparking move amid sizzling romance

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz first sparked romance rumours in August 2025

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are making an enigmatic move in their rumoured romance.

As we know, the 32-year-old singer is set to kick off his upcoming global residency tour Together, Together.

According to PEOPLE, the 37-year-old actress may join him on tour.

As per the publication source, “They both have busy schedules that don’t always line up, however, she may join him on tour, the confidant added.

According to another insider, the couple, who first sparked romance rumours in August 2025, seem very serious and focused on prioritising time together.

The couple also seem to have created a life together that they both genuinely enjoy, in the end, it added.

On professional front, the Watermelon Sugar singer announced his highly anticipated tour earlier this year, which is in support of his upcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Meanwhile, the The Batman actress is focused on her upcoming movie How to Rob a Bank.

Before dating each other, Harry Styles was in a year-long relationship with actress Taylor Russell, which lasted from June 2023 to May 2024.

Zoë Kravitz, on other hand, was in a three-year relationship and engaged to Channing Tatum.

Before that, the actress was also married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021.  

