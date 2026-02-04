Kate Middleton celebrates World Cancer Day with powerful message 

Kate Middleton has marked International Cancer Day with a cause close to her heart.
On Wednesday, February 4th, the joint Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales released a video message, raising awareness to combat the illness.
Catherine, who also been dealing with the chronic disease since January 2024, said in a viral video, "On World Cancer Day, my thoughts are with everyone who is facing a cancer diagnosis or undergoing treatment."
"Or finding their way to recovery, cancer touches so many lives, not only patients, but the families, friends and caregivers who walk beside them," she stated in the caption.
She continued explaining, "As anyone who has experienced this journey will know, it's not linear. There are moments of fear and exhaustion. But also moments of strength, kindness, and profound connection."
"Today is a reminder of the importance of care, understanding and hope. Please know you are not alone," the future Queen remarked.
To mark World Cancer Day, the 44-year-old British Royal Family member visited a Charity Cross Hospital.
During her meaningful visit, Kate Middleton described chemotherapy as "quite a daunting experience."
The Princess of Wales announced on March 22, 2024, that she was diagnosed with cancer following abdominal surgery in January 2024.
Tests after her January operation revealed that cancer had been present, and she subsequently began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February of that year.