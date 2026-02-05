Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

King Charles releases photo from Prince's ascension anniversary at Windsor

King Charles hosts private dinner at Windsor Castle to celebrate Prince's first ascension anniversary

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles releases photo from Princes ascension anniversary at Windsor
King Charles releases photo from Prince's ascension anniversary at Windsor

Buckingham Palace offered a peek into a private dinner, hosted by King Charles to celebrate special occasion.

On Wednesday, February 4, the 77-year-old monarch hosted an intimate accession anniversary dinner for the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslims, Rahim Al-Hussaini at Windsor Castle.

The black tie dinner was held to celebrate one year of Rahim's ascension - who became the Aga Khan V after the passing of his father, Karim Aga Khan.

Charles had awarded the new Aga Khan the title "His Highness" last year, continuing a long-standing royal tradition.

Aga Khan's family members also joined the duo at the gathering held in honour of the billionaire

Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a photograph of the 50th hereditary Imam and the King standing side by side in the castle's Grand Corridor.

For the occasion, King Charles opted for a slick Windsor Coat dinner jacket with scarlet collar and cuffs.

