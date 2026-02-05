Trending
  • By Web Desk
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Mahira Khan, Zara Noor Abbas post wedding highlights of Asim Raza’s daughter

Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Zara Noor Abbas and other celebs attended Asim Raza’s daughter wedding

  • By Web Desk
Mahira Khan, Zara Noor Abbas post wedding highlights of Asim Raza’s daughter
Mahira Khan, Zara Noor Abbas post wedding highlights of Asim Raza’s daughter

Mahira Khan and Zara Noor Abbas shared glimpses from Asim Raza’s daughter Maryam Raza's wedding, giving fans a peek at the star-studded celebration.

Taking to Instagram account on Thursday, the Ho Mann Jahaan starlet dropped the exclusive snippets from the commercial director and her best friend's daughter’s dreamy wedding.

In a shared clip, Maryam can be seen walking down the aisle with her father, wearing a bright red veil paired with an off-white, heavily embellished bridal outfit.

Another snippet showed the intricate details of the venue, which was adorned with white flowers.

Mahira Khan, Zara Noor Abbas post wedding highlights of Asim Raza’s daughter

She captioned the post, “ My Most Precious Maryam.”

Zara Noor Abbas also attended the star-studded event as she shared the glimpses of Maryam and her groom.

She showered love on the young couple as she penned the caption, “Sada Khush raho, Pyari Maryam.”

Mahira Khan, Zara Noor Abbas post wedding highlights of Asim Raza’s daughter

Notably, several notable Pakistani celebrities including Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Momal Sheikh, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui and Maheen Siddiqui attended the event.

To note, Asim Raza has frequently collaborated with Mahira Khan.

She played a lead role in his directorial debut film, Ho Mann Jahaan (2015), and also made a special appearance in his second film, Parey Hut Love (2019)

Mahira Khan has described Asim Raza as her "No. 1 friend" and has shared heartfelt notes about their cherished friendship.

Ranbir Kapoor expresses excitement for 'Animal Park' as director hints at brotherly war
Ranbir Kapoor expresses excitement for 'Animal Park' as director hints at brotherly war
'Dhurandhar 2' in high demand for digital rights ahead of theatrical release
'Dhurandhar 2' in high demand for digital rights ahead of theatrical release
Vikram Bhatt lands in trouble again as new allegations emerge
Vikram Bhatt lands in trouble again as new allegations emerge
Talwiinder finally reacts to Disha Patani dating buzz
Talwiinder finally reacts to Disha Patani dating buzz
‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ finally gets official release date
‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ finally gets official release date
Hania Aamir makes stance clear against sexism: ‘Not born to fit your fantasy'
Hania Aamir makes stance clear against sexism: ‘Not born to fit your fantasy'
Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' lands ₹200 crore advance amid soaring distributor demand
Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' lands ₹200 crore advance amid soaring distributor demand
Laiba Khan shares heartwarming video from her wedding day
Laiba Khan shares heartwarming video from her wedding day
Taapsee Pannu unveils dark, intense trailer of her new thriller film 'Assi'
Taapsee Pannu unveils dark, intense trailer of her new thriller film 'Assi'
Priyanka Chopra to reprise iconic roles in new films 'Don 3' 'Krrish 4'?
Priyanka Chopra to reprise iconic roles in new films 'Don 3' 'Krrish 4'?
Hania Aamir shares funny take on why people hate February, her birth month
Hania Aamir shares funny take on why people hate February, her birth month
Salman Khan to join Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar sequel?
Salman Khan to join Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar sequel?

Popular News

Britney Spears opens up about family drama, says she’s 'lucky to be alive'

Britney Spears opens up about family drama, says she’s 'lucky to be alive'
an hour ago
Finneas steps in to defend Billie Eilish after Grammy speech backlash

Finneas steps in to defend Billie Eilish after Grammy speech backlash
2 hours ago
King Charles releases photo from Prince's ascension anniversary at Windsor

King Charles releases photo from Prince's ascension anniversary at Windsor
44 minutes ago