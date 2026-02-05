Mahira Khan, Zara Noor Abbas post wedding highlights of Asim Raza’s daughter

Mahira Khan and Zara Noor Abbas shared glimpses from Asim Raza’s daughter Maryam Raza's wedding, giving fans a peek at the star-studded celebration.
Taking to Instagram account on Thursday, the Ho Mann Jahaan starlet dropped the exclusive snippets from the commercial director and her best friend's daughter’s dreamy wedding.
In a shared clip, Maryam can be seen walking down the aisle with her father, wearing a bright red veil paired with an off-white, heavily embellished bridal outfit.
Another snippet showed the intricate details of the venue, which was adorned with white flowers.
She captioned the post, “ My Most Precious Maryam.”
Zara Noor Abbas also attended the star-studded event as she shared the glimpses of Maryam and her groom.
She showered love on the young couple as she penned the caption, “Sada Khush raho, Pyari Maryam.”
Notably, several notable Pakistani celebrities including Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Momal Sheikh, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui and Maheen Siddiqui attended the event.
To note, Asim Raza has frequently collaborated with Mahira Khan.
She played a lead role in his directorial debut film, Ho Mann Jahaan (2015), and also made a special appearance in his second film, Parey Hut Love (2019)
Mahira Khan has described Asim Raza as her "No. 1 friend" and has shared heartfelt notes about their cherished friendship.