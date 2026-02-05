SZA to join Cardi B for electrifying show at Fanatics’ Super Bowl 2026 Bash

Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Fresh off her Grammy win, SZA is gearing up to set the Fanatics’ Super Bowl Bash on fire!

On Wednesday, February 4, Page Six reported that the 36-year-old American singer-songwriter will perform at the upcoming event for the 2026 Fanatics’ Super Bowl, joining other stars, including Nelly and Ashanti, and Cardi B.

Notably, many other singers who will be rocking the night with their thrilling performance are “kept under wraps” by the bash, shared the outlet.

This update comes just a few days after SZA added another feather to her cap by winning a prestigious honor at the 2026 Grammy Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1.

At the glamorous ceremony, the Snooze hitmaker won Grammy for Record of the Year for her collaborative song with Kendrick Lamar, titled Luther.

After accepting the Grammy, SZA thanked fans and told the audience to not fall into despair, saying, “I know that right now is a scary time. I know the algorithms tell us that it’s so scary and all is lost. There’s been world wars and there’s been plagues and we have gone on. We can go on. We need each other. We’re not governed by the government. We’re governed by God.”

The prestigious accolade was presented to them by Cher, who made awkward mistakes onstage by first forgetting to announce the award nominees and later naming late singer Luther Vandross as the winner instead of Luther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

