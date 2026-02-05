Entertainment
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham shares new photos after concealing Victoria, David's tattoos

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly covered tattoos dedicated to his parents, David and Victoria Beckham

  • By Riba Shaikh
Brooklyn Beckham shares new photos after concealing Victoria, Davids tattoos
Brooklyn Beckham shares new photos after concealing Victoria, David's tattoos

Brooklyn Beckham has shared first social media post after yet another blow to his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

On Wednesday, Page Six reported that Brooklyn has concealed the tattoos he had dedicated to his mom and dad.

In the photos obtained by The Sun from Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz recent outing in LA, the anchor tattoo on Brooklyn's right arm with the word "DAD" in all caps has been covered up.

The aspiring chef appeared to have concealed the ink work with a starfish and two life preservers.

An insider close to Brooklyn confirmed that David's estranged son had altered the tattoo with laser treatment as he "He wanted it gone."

The source also revealed that the 26-year-old has also covered the tattoo he had on his chest for mom Victoria Beckham.

Shortly after the news of Brooklyn's cruel move hit the headlines, he turned to his Instagram account to share a new batch of photos with his beloved wife.

Brooklyn shared a photo dump featuring Nicola, their pet a few random clicks.

One photo in the carousel featured Brooklyn's anchor tattoo which was once a symbol of his love for the legendary footballer David.

For the unversed, the ongoing feud between Brooklyn and his family took a very dark turn last month when the eldest son of David Beckham shared a series of scathing confessions on his Instagram stories.

In the shocking posts, Brooklyn not only admitted that he does not want to reconcile with his family but also accused his mother Victoria of "hijacking" his wedding dance with wife Nicola Peltz.

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond
Tate McRae sparks outrage for ‘betraying’ Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics
Tate McRae sparks outrage for ‘betraying’ Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics
Kim Kardashian debuts plunging black look after romantic trip with Lewis Hamilton
Kim Kardashian debuts plunging black look after romantic trip with Lewis Hamilton
D4vd's pal Neo Langston faces grand jury after Montana arrest
D4vd's pal Neo Langston faces grand jury after Montana arrest
Bella Hadid's shock link to Adan Banuelos' arrest exposed
Bella Hadid's shock link to Adan Banuelos' arrest exposed
SZA to join Cardi B for electrifying show at Fanatics’ Super Bowl 2026 Bash
SZA to join Cardi B for electrifying show at Fanatics’ Super Bowl 2026 Bash
Dove Cameron makes heartbreaking confession about 'phone anxiety'
Dove Cameron makes heartbreaking confession about 'phone anxiety'
Britney Spears opens up about family drama, says she’s 'lucky to be alive'
Britney Spears opens up about family drama, says she’s 'lucky to be alive'
Finneas steps in to defend Billie Eilish after Grammy speech backlash
Finneas steps in to defend Billie Eilish after Grammy speech backlash
Emma Stone finally addresses her social media hiatus: 'Too afraid'
Emma Stone finally addresses her social media hiatus: 'Too afraid'
Timothée Chalamet ignores Paris 'cheating' drama with interesting post
Timothée Chalamet ignores Paris 'cheating' drama with interesting post
Taylor Swift fans get first look as Opalite music video drops this week
Taylor Swift fans get first look as Opalite music video drops this week

Popular News

Nintendo Direct February 2026 Partner Showcase: Everything you need to know

Nintendo Direct February 2026 Partner Showcase: Everything you need to know
13 minutes ago
Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold

Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold
an hour ago
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond
an hour ago