Brooklyn Beckham shares new photos after concealing Victoria, David's tattoos

Brooklyn Beckham has shared first social media post after yet another blow to his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.
On Wednesday, Page Six reported that Brooklyn has concealed the tattoos he had dedicated to his mom and dad.
In the photos obtained by The Sun from Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz recent outing in LA, the anchor tattoo on Brooklyn's right arm with the word "DAD" in all caps has been covered up.
The aspiring chef appeared to have concealed the ink work with a starfish and two life preservers.
An insider close to Brooklyn confirmed that David's estranged son had altered the tattoo with laser treatment as he "He wanted it gone."
The source also revealed that the 26-year-old has also covered the tattoo he had on his chest for mom Victoria Beckham.
Shortly after the news of Brooklyn's cruel move hit the headlines, he turned to his Instagram account to share a new batch of photos with his beloved wife.
Brooklyn shared a photo dump featuring Nicola, their pet a few random clicks.
One photo in the carousel featured Brooklyn's anchor tattoo which was once a symbol of his love for the legendary footballer David.
For the unversed, the ongoing feud between Brooklyn and his family took a very dark turn last month when the eldest son of David Beckham shared a series of scathing confessions on his Instagram stories.
In the shocking posts, Brooklyn not only admitted that he does not want to reconcile with his family but also accused his mother Victoria of "hijacking" his wedding dance with wife Nicola Peltz.