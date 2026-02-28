Shoaib Malik addresses 4th marriage rumours, warns legal action over ‘misinformation’ 

Shoaib Malik has debunked all the ongoing rumours on social media regarding his fourth marriage, requesting to refrain from all false stories and threatening legal actions against those who perpetuate it.
Taking to Instagram on February 28, 2026, the 44-year-old released a statement, addressing ongoing rumours, which read, “It was early 2023 when my first marriage ended, with mutual consent it was decided that we will co-parent our child. It was after this only, that I got remarried.”
“I've always sought to keep my private life private, out of respect for my family. However, my silence seems to have been taken for granted.”
“Since my second marriage, people have attempted to tarnish my reputation by linking me to individuals I've never met. Unverified stories about my personal life have been written without my permission. People have targeted my wife with negative remarks for the things she was never involved in and that's unacceptable for me,” Shoaib added.
While showing concern for his son Izhaan, he addressed that he “is now at an age where he'll be reading these false and fabricated stories, spread for views for mere pennies of earnings, these lame accusations are causing distress to those who I care about.”
This comes after several ongoing rumours linking Shoaib’s name to an influencer Vaneeza Sattar, claiming his fourth marriage.
The former Pakistani cricketer concluded, “I hope this message is taken positively, and assumptions/jokes about my personal life will stop.”
“Failure to do so will result in strict legal action from my team against individuals and firms.”
For those unversed, Shoaib tied the knot with Pakistani leading actress Sana Javed in early 2024, following his divorce from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, with whom he shares a son, Izhaan.
Before marrying Sania, Shoaib was married to Ayesha Siddiqui; however, they parted their ways in 2010.