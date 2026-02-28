News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

'Ranabaali': Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay's first look takes internet by storm

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda receive special surprise from 'Ranabaali's' makers after their viral wedding

  • By Sidra Khan
Ranabaali: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijays first look takes internet by storm
'Ranabaali': Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay's first look takes internet by storm

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have set the internet on fire!

Ever since they tied the knot this week, the lovebirds have constantly been in the headlines, adored by netizens for their mesmerizing wedding, first appearance, and now for their upcoming movie.

On Saturday, February 28, the makers of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film, Ranabaali, gave the newlyweds a special surprise to congratulate them for their wedding

In the updates, they revealed the couple's first look from the movie and also released its first song without telling them beforehand.

Taking to Instagram, T-Series shared the jaw dropping poster, featuring the Pushpa actress and the Arjun Reddy star sitting together with serious face expressions after what appeared to be their reel-life nuptials.

"Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA. Together, forever," they captioned, adding, "Celebrating their love with this special surprise."

The music company also shared the release date for the anticipated movie, writing, "Ranabaali Grand release worldwide on September 11th."

After the makers gave the couple this special surprise, Rashmika took to her official Instagram story to share her reaction.

"This is such a lovely surprise for us and now it's a surprise for you too. This is us. Ranabaali and Jayamma," she penned.

Ranabaali release date:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Ranabaali is slated to release on September 11, 2026.

Shoaib Malik addresses 4th marriage rumours, warns legal action over ‘misinformation’
Shoaib Malik addresses 4th marriage rumours, warns legal action over ‘misinformation’
Falak Shabir drops sweet family snaps from Disneyland Paris trip
Falak Shabir drops sweet family snaps from Disneyland Paris trip
Kangana Ranaut hints at Hollywood debut: 'I have some offers'
Kangana Ranaut hints at Hollywood debut: 'I have some offers'
Karan Johar blasts actors on loyalty crisis after Janhvi Kapoor’s DCAA exit
Karan Johar blasts actors on loyalty crisis after Janhvi Kapoor’s DCAA exit
Alia Bhatt claps back after brutal 'Gone Girl' controversy at BAFTAs
Alia Bhatt claps back after brutal 'Gone Girl' controversy at BAFTAs
Vijay–Rashmika’s wedding post breaks internet, surpasses Sid-Kiara and Ranbir-Alia
Vijay–Rashmika’s wedding post breaks internet, surpasses Sid-Kiara and Ranbir-Alia
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda radiate bliss in first appearance as newlyweds
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda radiate bliss in first appearance as newlyweds
Karan Johar drops bombshell about Shah Rukh Khan's IPL investment
Karan Johar drops bombshell about Shah Rukh Khan's IPL investment
Parineeti Chopra issues surprising update amid 'Hasee Toh Phasee' re-release
Parineeti Chopra issues surprising update amid 'Hasee Toh Phasee' re-release
Priyanka Chopra gives surprising update on 'Varanasi' filming
Priyanka Chopra gives surprising update on 'Varanasi' filming
Sanam Saeed pens emotional note to her ‘Kafeel’ character Zeba: ‘You're free now’
Sanam Saeed pens emotional note to her ‘Kafeel’ character Zeba: ‘You're free now’
'Hasee Toh Phasee' returns to big screen with Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra
'Hasee Toh Phasee' returns to big screen with Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra

Popular News

Why you should stop using Aspirin to prevent colon cancer?

Why you should stop using Aspirin to prevent colon cancer?

16 minutes ago
Ivanka Trump wanted A-list spot next to Barron Trump at State of the Union

Ivanka Trump wanted A-list spot next to Barron Trump at State of the Union
43 minutes ago
Did Graham Norton just reveal Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding date?

Did Graham Norton just reveal Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding date?

54 minutes ago