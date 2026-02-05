Trending
  By Hania Jamil
Vivek Oberoi takes legal action in Delhi over AI-generated content

The 'Masti' actor has filed a lawsuit over the misuse of name, fake social media accounts, and AI-generated content

  • By Hania Jamil
Vivek Oberoi has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against alleged widespread misuse of his identity through fake social media accounts and AI-generated content.

In the latest complaint, the Grand Masti actor highlighted that his name, image, voice, and other distinctive attributes are being exploited without his consent for commercial and other gains.

Oberoi's legal team has sought a permanent injunction to restrain infringement of his personality rights, alleging that the defendants are actively impersonating him on social media platforms by operating fake accounts.

The plea also shed light on the sale of unauthorised merchandise, including posters, T-shirts and postcards bearing his name and likeness, on various e-commerce sites.

In the lawsuit, Oberoi focused on the alleged misuse of AI-generated content, creating misleading and derogatory depictions of him, potentially harming his reputation and creating public confusion about fake endorsements.

Underscoring the harmful impact of unchecked use of AI content, Vivek Oberoi urged the Delhi High Court to order the removal of unauthorised posts, merchandise and content.

Moreover, he also asked to restrain further misuse of his identity in any form.

