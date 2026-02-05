Anurag Kashyap reacts to his name appearing in Epstein files 

Anurag Kashyap has broken his silence after his name was mentioned in the latest release of the Epstein files.
During an interview with HT City, the renowned filmmaker addressed recent online buzz, asserting that he has no association with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Kashyap shared that he was surprised that his name was mentioned in the documents, adding that while he does receive numerous professional invitations to speak at events and workshops, "I rarely respond. Also, I have never been to Beijing in my life!"
The director's reference in the notorious Epstein files came from an email thread in which organisers seem to have listed him as a "Bollywood guy" alongside potential participants for various international workshops covering topics including medicine, technology, and Buddhism.
Notably, being mentioned in the files does not necessarily suggest wrongdoings or involvement in any criminal activity linked to the disgraced financier.
There's no actual evidence associating Kashyap with Epstein's vast network, and the filmmaker declined all such claims, noting, "It's some random email, that's self-explanatory. The clickbaits in my name are more popular than my films."
For the unversed, the Epstein files refer to a large collection of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex offences and died in custody in 2019.
The records include travel logs, email exchanges, event invitations and mention several notable names, including President Trump, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Bill Gates among many others.