  By Syeda Fazeelat
Prince William bonds with Aga Khan in special meeting at Kensington Palace

This meeting occurred a day after King Charles III hosted Prince Rahim at dinner at Windsor Castle to celebrate his accession anniversary

Prince William met The Aga Khan V, Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini, at Kensington Palace for a formal meeting, depicting a long-term relationship between the British Royal Family and the Ismaili Muslim community.

On February 5, the Prince and Princess of Wales official Instagram account shared an image of Prince William standing along with Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini.

The caption read, “A pleasure to welcome "His Highness," The Aga Khan to Kensington Palace this morning, spiritual leader of the Shia Nizari Ismaili Muslims.”


The formal meeting occurred a day after King Charles III hosted Prince Rahim at a black tie dinner at Windsor Castle to celebrate his accession anniversary, where King Charles also acknowledged Prince Rahim as “His Highness,” persisting in a long-existing tradition between the British monarchy and Ismaili leadership.

Photos from the event showed the 77-year-old monarch and the 50th Imam of Shia Ismaili muslims standing together in Windsor Castle’s Grand Corridor.

For the dinner, His Majesty opted for a traditional Windsor Coat dinner jacket.

Other attendees of the event include some members of Prince Rahim’s family.

For those unaware, Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini became the 50th hereditary Imam of Ismaili Muslims globally after the death of his father Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, who breathed his last on February 4, 2025, in Lisbon, Portugal.

