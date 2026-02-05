AR Rahman says he wants to 'move on' from communal remarks controversy 

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, who recently found himself surrounded by heavy scrutiny over his remarks on Chhaava and communalism in Bollywood, has hinted that he is ready to move forward.
During an interaction with Noise and Grains, the organisers of his upcoming Wonderment Tour in Chennai, Alexander Baby asked Rahman about the statement he released addressing the remarks.
"See, in life you have to prepare. And we have to prepare for everything," the composer noted cryptically, before smiling and urging the conversation to move on.
The singer-comedian shared that he felt "a little sad" that Rahman had to highlight his achievements and love for the country in the statement, as he faced concerning backlash.
Responding, Rahman added, "But you know what, it's better we move on with something else because people who know you don't need an explanation."
Chuckling, he said, "And when you explain, they won't listen to you, those who don't..."
AR Rahman, whose real name is Allah Rakha Rahman, is one of the most decorated composers in India, as he has bagged most significant awards on international stages, including Golden Globes, Grammys, and Oscars.