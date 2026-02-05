'ALBM' trailer release date revealed: Fawad Khan, Yasir Hussain share support

Fahad Mustafa has revealed the release date of the Aag Lagay Basti Mein trailer in an exciting social media post.
On Thursday, February 5, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actor shared a GIF of the official poster of the upcoming project, featuring himself and Mahira Khan, with the caption, "WHERE THERE IS SMOKE, THERE IS FIRE."
The first-ever trailer for Aag Lagay Basti Mein will be unveiled on February 9, 2026, as per the thrilling announcement.
"Presenting the first official poster of AAG LAGAY BASTI MEIN. Witness the legendary duo Fahad Mustafa & Mahira Khan in a cinematic avatar like never before. But this is just the beginning... The full storm arrives with the TRAILER RELEASE on Monday, 9th Feb 2026!" the caption noted.
Celebrities react to 'Aag Lage Basti Mein' trailer date reveal
Several notable names in the industry shared their excitement and support for the upcoming project.
Yasir Hussain, who welcomed daughter Sophia Hussain with Iqra Aziz last month, expressed his excitement with a fun sticker, as he shared the post on his Instagram Story.
Furthermore, Fawad Khan also reposted the poster, tagging both leads, Fahad and Mahira, as he simply penned, "Best wishes!!"
Resharing the shoutout on his own account, Fahad added, "JanabeMan," with a heart emoji.
Moreover, Aiman Khan also shared that she "Cannot wait" to see the trailer, mirroring fans' excitement about the highly anticipated movie.
Notably, Aag Lage Basti Mein is set to hit theatres on Eid ul Fitr 2026.