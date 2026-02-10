Andrew to Michael Jackson: Top 10 A-listers appears in horrific Epstein files 

As the disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein's recent million-dollar report has been released by the United States Justice Department, several prominent individuals have been mentioned in this shocking document.
Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor, former Duke of York
Perhaps the most infamous non-American connection, Prince Andrew was photographed with Epstein and has been accused by Virginia Giuffre of involvement in trafficking allegations — claims he has consistently denied. He stepped back from his royal duties amid the controversy.
Sarah Ferguson, former Duchess of York
After being stripped of his title by King Charles III himself in October last year, the British media has now indicated that there was repeated contact between Ferguson and Epstein in emails. She later condemned Epstein’s crimes and admitted it was a serious error in judgment.
Michael Jackson
Multiple reports indicate that Michael Jackson’s name appears in association with Epstein in court documents and witness statements. While presence in records has been noted, there’s no allegation of criminal behaviour against Jackson from the Epstein investigation itself.
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey, who walked away from a cloud of sexual assault allegations and a surprising number of dead bodies with his freedom, if not his fortune, is calling for the release of “the Epstein files,” because, oh, that’s right, his name also appeared in the Epstein flight logs.
“Release the Epstein files,” Spacey posted on July 15th. “All of them. For those of us with nothing to fear, the truth can’t come soon enough.”
Bill Gates
In a series of emails from 2013 that Jeffrey Epstein sent to himself, he appeared to suggest that Gates was having an extramarital affair and seeking illicit drugs.
However, Gates has denied all the claims, but the report suggested that he used to visit the deadly island before the child sex offender’s arrest.
Timothée Chalamet
Based on documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice in early February 2026, Timothée Chalamet’s name appears in communications associated with Jeffrey Epstein, specifically within emails sent by Soon-Yi Previn, the wife of director Woody Allen.
Naomi Campbell
A resurfaced 2019 YouTube video shows Naomi Campbell, 55, addressing her association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, flatly denying knowledge of his crimes and rejecting guilt by association.
She confirmed meeting Epstein nearly 20 years ago, introduced by her ex-boyfriend, Flavio Briatore, on her 31st birthday. “Yes, I knew him… he was always front and centre at Victoria’s Secret fashion shows,” Campbell said.
Woody Allen
In 2015, Woody Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, went on a trip to Washington, D.C. With the help of their friend Jeffrey Epstein, they were able to tour the White House.
Allen’s friendship with Epstein has been known for years, but emails in the huge trove of records released by the Justice Department in recent days illustrate that relationship in new depth.
White House records show that Allen, Previn and Ruemmler visited on Dec. 27, a Sunday. Obama was in Hawaii at the time.
Carole Radziwill
Carole Radziwiłł also appears in the contact book of American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The 62-year-old American journalist and author appears in Epstein-related email exchanges and contact lists.
She has stated her relationship was social and not connected to Epstein’s wrongdoing.
Stephen Hawking
The name of the late Cambridge physicist was included in a 2015 email in which Epstein told Maxwell to offer a reward to any of Giuffre’s “friends, acquaintances [sic] family” who could prove false an allegation that Hawking had participated in an “underage orgy” in the Virgin Islands.
Hawking, who died in 2018, has not been accused of a crime related to Jeffrey Epstein.