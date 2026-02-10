Margot Robbie recalls mystery actor’s offensive gift: 'Eat less'

Margot Robbie recently went down the memory lane and recalled a fellow-actor's offensive advice.
Robbie, during a video-based interview with Charli XCX for Complex, revealed how her old unnamed fellow actor gave her the worst gift and some advice in her early career.
The Babylon actress began recalling, “Very, very early in my career, an actor I worked with, a male actor, gave me a book called Why French Women Don't Get Fat.”
According to the 35-year-old actress, it was essentially a book telling you to eat less.
“He essentially gave me a book to let me know that I should lose weight,” the Australian native recalled.
At that time, the Barbie star reaction, as per her was shocking, “I was like, 'Whoa, f--- you, dude.'”
While talking about him, the actress also stressed upon his whereabouts, sharing, “I have no idea where he would even be now.”
Margot Robbie will soon star alongside Jacob Elordi in Wuthering Heights.
The upcoming Gothic romance also stars Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Martin Clunes, Alison Oliver, and Ewan Mitchell.
The forthcoming film adaptation has been directed by Emerald Fennell and is based on Emily Brontë's only novel with the same name.
Wuthering Heights is set to hit theatres on Friday, February 13, 2026.