Aamir Khan announces Preity Zinta's much-awaited grand comeback

Aamir Khan’s production company recently announced Preity Zinta's much-awaited grand comeback, marking her return after an nearly eight-year hiatus from leading roles.
The Aamir Khan Productions took to its Instagram account on Monday evening, February 9, and revealed their aim of releasing Lahore 1947 on broader level.
The post read, “Aamir Khan Productions sets 13m August 2026, during the Independence Day week, as the theatrical release date for their upcoming period drama Lahore 1947.”
The post also revealed that the movie brings together Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan for the first time.
The movie also the Border 2 actor, Shabana Azmi, Zinta. Apart from the duo, the upcoming film also features Abhimanyu Singh, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal.
Composed by A. R. Rahman, the movie Lyrics has been helmed by Javed Akhtar and dialogues by Rajkumar Santoshi & Asghar Wajahat.
Cinematography of the movie is being handled by Santosh Sivan, and editing by Shyam Salgaonkar.
It’s worth mentioning here that Lahore 1947 marks Preity Zinta’s major project of 2026.
The 51-year-old actress was last seen in 2018 action-comedy movie Bhaiaji Superhit.
She also made a brief cameo appearance in the 2014’s Happy Ending alongside Saif Ali Khan.