Bad Bunny makes shocking decision hours after Super Bowl LX halftime show

Bad Bunny recently pulled off a shocking movie just hours after his Super Bowl halftime show performance at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, February 8, 2026.
The 31-year-old Puerto Rican singer appears to be taking a break from posting on social media as he just removed all of the posts on his Instagram account along with his profile photo.
Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also unfollowed everyone, leaving his 50 million followers wondering why did the Tití Me Preguntó hitmaker deleted almost everything.
The multi-Grammy winner just left a link to his album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos in his bio.
Bad Bunny’s major decision comes a day after his halftime show for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX.
The Me Porto Bonito singer was joined by several celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal, Ricky Martin, and Cardi B.
The Krippy Kush musician also got viewers talking about his special moment which he shared with a 5-year-old boy.
Bad Bunny walked over on the stage in the middle of his set and handed one of his own Grammy awards to a young boy, making the gesture so powerful.