  By Riba Shaikh
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively's 'emotional openness blurred lines' before fallout

Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively's 'emotional openness blurred lines' before fallout

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have created a chaos in Hollywood with their messy legal battle since past two years.

The actors created quite a buzz with their on-screen chemistry in 2024 film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel It Ends With Us.

As per new surprise claims from the insiders, the duo shared an even stronger bond behind the scenes, which resulted in a nasty fallout with Blake's sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin.

A well-placed source exclusively told Rob Shuter that "They weren’t just co-stars. They were very friendly. Some would say… too friendly."

"That level of emotional openness early on blurred lines, especially in a professional power dynamic," added the source.

According to the sources, during the filming of It Ends With Us, Blake and Justin "had a comfort there that later became part of the problem."

"Once things went sour, everyone started reassessing what should — and shouldn’t — have been shared," they added.

Reflecting on their bond before the lawsuit, the insider noted that "They were texting, voice-noting, checking in — not inappropriate, but intimate."

"When trust breaks in that kind of setup, it gets messy fast," they added.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal war is set for a trial in May 2026.

