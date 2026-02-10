News
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level after Super Bowl outing

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s relationship is said to be moving forward despite their demanding schedules, following the couple’s public appearance together at the 2026 Super Bowl.

As per The Sun, a source shared that The Kardashians starlet and the British Formula One racing driver, who were seen together at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, alongside Kim’s half-sister Kendall, are taking their romance at lightning speed.

Kim's family “adore and approve” of Lewis, with the pair “keen to keep their romance moving forward.”

A source said, “Kim and Lewis's relationship is intense but they are both keen to keep moving forwards. He wants to spend as much time with her as possible, especially as he'll be back getting ready for the new F1 season in a couple of weeks.”

The tipster revealed, “Lewis has been in LA, spending time with Kim and her family. They all adore him, especially her mum Kris [Jenner], who has loved having Lewis around.”

“They're all really approving of this relationship. They just want to see Kim happy,” the source stated.

After their romantic outing, expert Nicola Hickling, who is the founder of LipReader, examined the couple's intimate conversation.

“No I don't take just any girl to my mom, I mean you're gonna meet someday, she is very excited to see you,” he reportedly said to Kim.

Hickling mentioned that Kim appeared to “shuffle uncomfortably in her seat" and covered her face "before replying with a simple okay.”

To note, Kim and Lewis have been friends for years, and were pictured with their then-partners, Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger, in 2014 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London.

