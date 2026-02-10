Marc Anthony calls Beckham family feud rumors ‘hardly the truth’

Marc Anthony has finally opened up on alleged Beckham family feud, saying the narrative being circulated is “hardly the truth” after he was pulled into the drama.
While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter, the 57-year-old singer labelled the Beckham family feud “unfortunate.”
“They’re a wonderful, wonderful family,” Anthony said, adding, “I’ve known them since before the kids were born. I’m godfather to Cruz. I’m really close to the family.”
“But I have nothing to say about what happened there. It’s extremely unfortunate how it’s playing out — but [how it’s playing out] is hardly the truth,” he added.
Brooklyn sparked headlines in January after posting a public Instagram Stories message in which he accused his mother of taking over his first dance with Peltz and acting inappropriately, claiming the moment left him embarrassed and uneasy.
“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” Brooklyn wrote in his statement.
According to a source, the moment happened well after the first dance, during a point in the reception when everyone was already on the dance floor and Anthony took the stage.
“It was meant to be the big romantic first dance,” a second wedding insider said, adding, “It was pre-determined specifically for Nicola and Brooklyn.”
The insider added, “She was dancing with him very inappropriately. She took that moment from Nicola, that is the God’s truth.”
Notably, in Brooklyn’s statement, he noted that he did not want to reconcile with his family.