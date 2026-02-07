Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ranbir Kapoor credits Sandeep Reddy Vanga for breaking his romantic image

The 'Rockstar' actor mentioned his director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for offering him very different characters.

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ranbir Kapoor revealed that romantic roles once defined him, before Sandeep Reddy Vanga reimagined him in Animal.

While conversing with the audience after the screening of Animal in Japan, ahead of its release on February 13, the Rockstar actor mentioned his director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for offering him very different characters.

Ranbir said, “I must credit Sandeep for seeing me in a character like this. As was mentioned, I was always playing the lover boy, coming-of-age characters. But when I heard Animal, when Sandeep narrated it to me, I found the character extremely scary for an actor like me to approach. But with a lot of confidence from the director's side, I think that instilled confidence in me too.

He added, “I think he is someone who is protective. He is volatile, deeply emotional, and will take extreme measures to protect his family. I think that is an emotion we can connect with in any part of the world. Whenever Animal was released all over the world, we really got that response; people really connected with the family story. That is what really excited me as an actor.”

To note, in Animal, Ranbir played Ranvijay Vijay Singh, a man shaped by childhood trauma inflicted by his emotionally distant father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor.

