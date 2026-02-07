Ekta Kapoor throws shade at Priyanka Chopra as she opts out of 'Naagin' movie  

Ekta Kapoor has taken a brutal swipe at Priyanka Chopra after she stepped out of her new movie, Naagin.
In a recent podcast interview with Usha Kakade Productions for its YouTube Channel, the 50-year-old Indian television producer spoke about the success of her superhit series, Naagin, on the small screen.
However, after the popularity of the drama serial, Ekta now shared her keen interest in developing a film based on the Naagin folklore rather than continuing it with the TV series.
While revealing her thoughts on the potential movie, she appeared to throw a shade at Priyanka Chopra, whom she seemingly signed up for the idea, but she later moved to the West.
Ekta did not directly mention the Quantico actress' name, but several fans believed she was talking about Nick Jonas' wife, who has settled in the United States of America after she tied the knot with the critically acclaimed singer in 2018.
The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi director added, "I first wanted to make a film called Naagin. I had even gone to two big stars with the story – one said yes, the other refused. The actress who said yes went off to America. It was at that time that I decided to make Naagin into a television show."
One noted, "I think she is talking about Priyanka."
"She is talking about Priyanka," another guessed.
As of now, Priyanka Chopra, who is set to make a much-awaited return to the Indian cinema with new movie, Varanasi, has not responded to Ekta Kapoor's subtle dig.