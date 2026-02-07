Imran Khan weighs in on age-appropriate roles for Bollywood’s three Khans

Imran Khan weighed in on Bollywood’s leading men, suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan consider taking on age-appropriate roles.
Asked about Bollywood’s leading Khans during his chat with SHOWSHA, the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na star said it’s important they pick age-appropriate characters.
Khan said, “As a leading man, actors also start to age out. There are certain years where you can work as a leading man, and then there comes an age where you are not able to play those roles. All three Khans are well into their 60s now.”
He went on to say, “They have had 30 years of stardom—the likes of which are hard to conceive or parallel. I think a part of it is simply organic, an inevitable part of any actor’s journey, that as you age, you start to transition the kind of roles you play.”
The Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu star added, “Your stardom also starts to transition because there is an audience that knows you and grows with you, and then there is a whole new younger generation that begins to attach itself to people closer to them in age and experience. “
Khan explained that viewers tend to see themselves in characters of similar age, which can make stories about older leads less appealing to younger audiences.
To note, Imran Khan is set to make his return to films with Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, marking his much-anticipated comeback to the screen.