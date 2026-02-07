Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Hamza Sohail, Yumna Zaidi tease new roles in 'DZPS' exciting teaser: Watch

Yumna Zaidi and Hamza Sohail set to sizzle the small screen with their chemistry in new drama, 'Dekh Zara Pyar Se'

  • By Fatima Hassan
Hamza Sohail, Yumna Zaidi tease new roles in DZPS exciting teaser: Watch
Hamza Sohail, Yumna Zaidi tease new roles in 'DZPS' exciting teaser: Watch 

Hamza Sohail and Yumna Zaidi have given a sneak peek into their upcoming roles in the highly-awaited Ramzan television series, Dekh Zara Pyar Se. 

On Saturday, February 7th, Hum Television Pakistan turned to its official Instagram account to release another exciting teaser of their new drama.

While keeping the release date under wraps, the new trailer featured Yumna playing a lead role as Romaila and Hamza as Zuraiz.

The teaser opens with the Tere Bin starlet’s strong opinion about life, as she said, "Life does not give options to many people."

Notably, the upcoming TV program will see no loud drama, no exaggerated expressions, and none of the over-the-top moments we often see in Ramzan dramas.

Each shot feels thoughtfully composed, letting the story breathe, and the characters’ personalities shine. This measured approach makes it feel more contemporary, almost like a story that values subtlety over spectacle.

Dekh Zara Pyar Se is directed by Ali Hassan, who is infamous for his superhit classic dramas, including Fairy Tale and Meem Se Mohabbat.

Saima Akram Chaudhry has written the drama, which is slated to be released during Ramzan this year. 

'Rang De Basanti' reunion: Cast celebrates 20 years with special screening
'Rang De Basanti' reunion: Cast celebrates 20 years with special screening
Ekta Kapoor throws shade at Priyanka Chopra as she opts out of 'Naagin' movie
Ekta Kapoor throws shade at Priyanka Chopra as she opts out of 'Naagin' movie
Sunil Thapa, 'Mary Kom' and 'Bandhu' actor dies at 68
Sunil Thapa, 'Mary Kom' and 'Bandhu' actor dies at 68
Hania Aamir shows excitement for Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s new film
Hania Aamir shows excitement for Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s new film
Imran Khan weighs in on age-appropriate roles for Bollywood’s three Khans
Imran Khan weighs in on age-appropriate roles for Bollywood’s three Khans
Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghuskhor Pandit row escalates as Netflix rethinks release
Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghuskhor Pandit row escalates as Netflix rethinks release
Ayeza Khan skips kite flying to turn rooftop into Basant paradise
Ayeza Khan skips kite flying to turn rooftop into Basant paradise
Ranbir Kapoor credits Sandeep Reddy Vanga for breaking his romantic image
Ranbir Kapoor credits Sandeep Reddy Vanga for breaking his romantic image
Yami Gautam to make surprise cameos in Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'?
Yami Gautam to make surprise cameos in Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'?
'Sanam Teri Kasam' set to return with sequel? Producer Deepak drops huge update
'Sanam Teri Kasam' set to return with sequel? Producer Deepak drops huge update
'Saiyaara' star Aneet Padda lands major role opposite 'Homebound' actor
'Saiyaara' star Aneet Padda lands major role opposite 'Homebound' actor
Nadia Jamil recalls representing Basant Festival at Shakespeare's Globe event
Nadia Jamil recalls representing Basant Festival at Shakespeare's Globe event

Popular News

Central Cee reveals shocking robbery incident after major life change

Central Cee reveals shocking robbery incident after major life change
13 minutes ago
Bianca Censori reacts to Venice boat controversy days after Ye's apology stunt

Bianca Censori reacts to Venice boat controversy days after Ye's apology stunt

an hour ago
Mariah Carey hit with lip-sync allegations at 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Mariah Carey hit with lip-sync allegations at 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony
an hour ago