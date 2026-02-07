Hamza Sohail, Yumna Zaidi tease new roles in 'DZPS' exciting teaser: Watch 

Hamza Sohail and Yumna Zaidi have given a sneak peek into their upcoming roles in the highly-awaited Ramzan television series, Dekh Zara Pyar Se.
On Saturday, February 7th, Hum Television Pakistan turned to its official Instagram account to release another exciting teaser of their new drama.
While keeping the release date under wraps, the new trailer featured Yumna playing a lead role as Romaila and Hamza as Zuraiz.
The teaser opens with the Tere Bin starlet’s strong opinion about life, as she said, "Life does not give options to many people."
Notably, the upcoming TV program will see no loud drama, no exaggerated expressions, and none of the over-the-top moments we often see in Ramzan dramas.
Each shot feels thoughtfully composed, letting the story breathe, and the characters’ personalities shine. This measured approach makes it feel more contemporary, almost like a story that values subtlety over spectacle.
Dekh Zara Pyar Se is directed by Ali Hassan, who is infamous for his superhit classic dramas, including Fairy Tale and Meem Se Mohabbat.
Saima Akram Chaudhry has written the drama, which is slated to be released during Ramzan this year.