Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghuskhor Pandit row escalates as Netflix rethinks release

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  By Javeria Ahmed
Manoj Bajpayee’s much-anticipated Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandit has sparked a major controversy that has reached India’s courts and led Netflix to reconsider its release strategy.

Bollywood Hungama reported that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has personally directed the state’s law enforcement agencies to put down an FIR against the film’s director producers and team members.

The teaser of Ghuskhor Pandit, meaning “corrupt priest,” has ignited protests nationwide, with mounting pressure from organisations and activists who say the title is casteist and must be changed at once.

The Jaipur-based Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha has voiced strong opposition to the title, arguing the controversy is not merely about entertainment but signals a troubling caste-oriented outlook that it rejects.

Not only in Jaipur, but also the people of Bhopal expressed their rage as they took over the streets to demand the trailer be removed.

Protesters have cautioned that there will be nationwide protests if their demands are not fulfilled.

The controversy has entered the legal arena after a Public Interest Litigation was submitted to the Delhi High Court contesting the film’s title.

As the controversy intensifies, Netflix is said to have taken down the teaser and marketing assets for Ghuskhor Pandit.

Earlier speculation suggested the title might be changed, but sources now indicate the film could be pulled from the platform altogether.

