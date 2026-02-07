Ayeza Khan skips kite flying to turn rooftop into Basant paradise

Ayeza Khan skipped kite flying this Basant and instead transformed her rooftop into a vibrant paradise.
Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the Meray Paas Tum Ho starlet marked Basant with a fun rooftop photoshoot, using the moment to remind fans to celebrate responsibly.
In a recent post, Khan shared glimpses of her rooftop photoshoot, to her over 15 million followers on Instagram, showcasing her in stunning desi attire paired with traditional jewelry to celebrate Basant.
The Mein starlet penned the caption, “I tried flying my kite but it didn't quite take off, so I settled for a photoshoot on the rooftop instead!”
She also urged her fans, “Hope you're all having a blast on Basant, but let's celebrate responsibly towards humans, animals, and the environment.”
Soon after she dropped the post, the fans flocked to the comment section to shower love on her vibrant snaps.
One fan wrote, “Basant looks more beautiful on Ayezuu”
Another noted, “You slayed this look, repeating, you slayed Ayeza.”
The third commented, “ohh what a basant treat, love you pretty ayeza.”
To note, Ayeza Khan will be next seen with Bilal Abbas Khan in the highly anticipated series, Sitara Aur Siyara, for Green Entertainment.