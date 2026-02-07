Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Ayeza Khan skips kite flying to turn rooftop into Basant paradise

The 'Meray Paas Tum Ho' star marked Basant with a fun rooftop photoshoot

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ayeza Khan skips kite flying to turn rooftop into Basant paradise
Ayeza Khan skips kite flying to turn rooftop into Basant paradise

Ayeza Khan skipped kite flying this Basant and instead transformed her rooftop into a vibrant paradise.

Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the Meray Paas Tum Ho starlet marked Basant with a fun rooftop photoshoot, using the moment to remind fans to celebrate responsibly.

In a recent post, Khan shared glimpses of her rooftop photoshoot, to her over 15 million followers on Instagram, showcasing her in stunning desi attire paired with traditional jewelry to celebrate Basant.

The Mein starlet penned the caption, “I tried flying my kite but it didn't quite take off, so I settled for a photoshoot on the rooftop instead!”

She also urged her fans, “Hope you're all having a blast on Basant, but let's celebrate responsibly towards humans, animals, and the environment.”

Soon after she dropped the post, the fans flocked to the comment section to shower love on her vibrant snaps.

One fan wrote, “Basant looks more beautiful on Ayezuu”

Another noted, “You slayed this look, repeating, you slayed Ayeza.”

The third commented, “ohh what a basant treat, love you pretty ayeza.”

To note, Ayeza Khan will be next seen with Bilal Abbas Khan in the highly anticipated series, Sitara Aur Siyara, for Green Entertainment.

Ranbir Kapoor credits Sandeep Reddy Vanga for breaking his romantic image
Ranbir Kapoor credits Sandeep Reddy Vanga for breaking his romantic image
Yami Gautam to make surprise cameos in Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'?
Yami Gautam to make surprise cameos in Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'?
'Sanam Teri Kasam' set to return with sequel? Producer Deepak drops huge update
'Sanam Teri Kasam' set to return with sequel? Producer Deepak drops huge update
'Saiyaara' star Aneet Padda lands major role opposite 'Homebound' actor
'Saiyaara' star Aneet Padda lands major role opposite 'Homebound' actor
Nadia Jamil recalls representing Basant Festival at Shakespeare's Globe event
Nadia Jamil recalls representing Basant Festival at Shakespeare's Globe event
Mahira Khan shares adorable glimpses with husband from close pal's daughter wedding
Mahira Khan shares adorable glimpses with husband from close pal's daughter wedding
Talwiinder reflects on fame and its toll on his carefully crafted identity
Talwiinder reflects on fame and its toll on his carefully crafted identity
Pankaj Tripathi marks deeply personal chapter in life: ‘Nostalgic and grounding’
Pankaj Tripathi marks deeply personal chapter in life: ‘Nostalgic and grounding’
Suniel Shetty reveals his biggest regret about hit film 'Dhurandhar’
Suniel Shetty reveals his biggest regret about hit film 'Dhurandhar’
Shanaya Kapoor reacts to body shaming comments in emotional statement: 'hurtful'
Shanaya Kapoor reacts to body shaming comments in emotional statement: 'hurtful'
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani ring in first wedding anniversary with heartfelt moment
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani ring in first wedding anniversary with heartfelt moment
Rajpal Yadav surrenders in Tihar jail in cheque-bounce case
Rajpal Yadav surrenders in Tihar jail in cheque-bounce case

Popular News

Prince William strongly reacts to Sarah Ferguson’s vulgar remark about Eugenie

Prince William strongly reacts to Sarah Ferguson’s vulgar remark about Eugenie
2 hours ago
Tom Brady clarifies Super Bowl stance amid backlash from Patriots legends

Tom Brady clarifies Super Bowl stance amid backlash from Patriots legends
3 hours ago
Trump denies ‘mistake’ after approving video showing Obamas as apes

Trump denies ‘mistake’ after approving video showing Obamas as apes
4 hours ago