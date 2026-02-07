Sunil Thapa, 'Mary Kom' and 'Bandhu' actor dies at 68

Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, who partook in a number of Bollywood films, has passed away at the age of 68.
As per the local reports, the Manu The Great actor took his last breath on Friday morning, February 6, in Kathmandu, after his health suddenly deteriorated while he was undergoing treatment at Norvic Hospital.
Thapa was brought to the hospital unconscious, and an ECG confirmed his death, with the cause suspected to be cardiac arrest.
Sunil Thapa's film career spanned over four decades, with the actor marking his appearances in more than 300 films across multiple languages.
He first entered films with the Hindi movie Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981) and went on to become a notable name in his country for his remarkable portrayal of the villain Rate Kaila in the cult classic movie, Chino.
Thapa played coach M. Narit Singh in the romantic biographical sports drama Mary Kom, where he shared screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Besides acting, Sunil Thapa served as the chairperson of the Everest Film Academy, playing a crucial role in the growth and mentorship of emerging talent in Nepali cinema.
His recent on-screen work included appearances in films like Eklo and a role in the acclaimed series The Family Man 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee as David Khuzou.