Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Lana Del Rey confirms new song 'White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter' and album

The 'Summertime Sadness' crooner last released her ninth studio album, 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd' in March 2023

  • By Fatima Hassan
Lana Del Rey confirms new song White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter and album
Lana Del Rey confirms new song 'White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter' and album

Lana Del Rey is hitting the road again with a surprise new song. 

A week after skipping the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony, the Summertime Sadness crooner turned to her Instagram Stories to announce the joyful update on her musical journey.

In a self-recorded black-and-white clip, Del Rey shared with her fans that her new single, White Feather Hawk Tail Deer, will be available to stream after celebrating this year’s Valentine's Day.

She further revealed that her new musical album, whose title she kept under wraps, is also on its way.

The 40-year-old American singer and songwriter said her new studio album has been delayed due to the vinyl production timelines.

"Hi, I just want to leave a message and let you know that my new single and favourite song from the album, this is what I have been waiting for, White Feather Hawk Tail Deer, is coming out on February 17th," she disclosed.

The Say Yes to Heaven singer added, "You guys are also asking about the record being out soon cause the vinyl production takes three months."

For those unaware, Lana Del Rey last released her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, in March 2023. 

J Cole celebrates 'The Fall-Off' release with surprise 'Trunk Sale Tour'
J Cole celebrates 'The Fall-Off' release with surprise 'Trunk Sale Tour'
Nick Jonas, Glen Powell share unexpected bond: ‘Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants’
Nick Jonas, Glen Powell share unexpected bond: ‘Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants’
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce REAL feelings on Ryan Reynolds exposed
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce REAL feelings on Ryan Reynolds exposed
Cardi B lands in trouble with her fellow Patriots WAGs ahead of Super Bowl 2026
Cardi B lands in trouble with her fellow Patriots WAGs ahead of Super Bowl 2026
Margot Robbie draws steamy line between ‘Wuthering Heights’ movie and novel
Margot Robbie draws steamy line between ‘Wuthering Heights’ movie and novel
Greg Brown, Cake founding guitarist, dies at 76
Greg Brown, Cake founding guitarist, dies at 76
Michael Keaton heaps praise on late Catherine O'Hara: 'Kind of a goddess'
Michael Keaton heaps praise on late Catherine O'Hara: 'Kind of a goddess'
Brad Arnold death at 47 prompts emotional tributes: 'forever in our hearts'
Brad Arnold death at 47 prompts emotional tributes: 'forever in our hearts'
Daniel Stern's legal drama takes unexpected turn
Daniel Stern's legal drama takes unexpected turn
Victoria Beckham marks career new win amid Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's baby buzz
Victoria Beckham marks career new win amid Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's baby buzz
Fred Smith, legendary bassist for Television, Blondie dies at 77
Fred Smith, legendary bassist for Television, Blondie dies at 77
Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family
Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family

Popular News

Meghan Markle stuns in solo LA outing during Black History Month

Meghan Markle stuns in solo LA outing during Black History Month
59 minutes ago
Imran Khan opens up about mental health struggles, urges awareness

Imran Khan opens up about mental health struggles, urges awareness
an hour ago
Priyanka Chopra drops huge filming update about ‘Varanasi’

Priyanka Chopra drops huge filming update about ‘Varanasi’
2 hours ago