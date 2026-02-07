Lana Del Rey confirms new song 'White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter' and album

Lana Del Rey is hitting the road again with a surprise new song.
A week after skipping the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony, the Summertime Sadness crooner turned to her Instagram Stories to announce the joyful update on her musical journey.
In a self-recorded black-and-white clip, Del Rey shared with her fans that her new single, White Feather Hawk Tail Deer, will be available to stream after celebrating this year’s Valentine's Day.
She further revealed that her new musical album, whose title she kept under wraps, is also on its way.
The 40-year-old American singer and songwriter said her new studio album has been delayed due to the vinyl production timelines.
"Hi, I just want to leave a message and let you know that my new single and favourite song from the album, this is what I have been waiting for, White Feather Hawk Tail Deer, is coming out on February 17th," she disclosed.
The Say Yes to Heaven singer added, "You guys are also asking about the record being out soon cause the vinyl production takes three months."
For those unaware, Lana Del Rey last released her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, in March 2023.