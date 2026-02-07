Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor draws praise from Muhammad Kaif after ISPL 

Bollywood's Royal couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, left Muhammad Kaif awestruck after a sweet interaction at ISPL.
The couple, who exchanged the marital vows in 2012, attended a match at an Indian Street Premier League last week, where they met with the former Indian cricketer for a light-hearted interview.
After meeting with Saif and Kareena, Kaif found both extremely grounded and humble as he met them for the first time as a married couple.
Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, February 5th, to release a sweet note for the Bollywood’s powerful couple.
"Met Bollywood’s royal family that is so down to earth. Kareena, Saif and Taimur - always so graceful," Kaif exclaimed in his caption.
He continued showering praise on Kareena and Saif, writing, "Saif and Kareena did the Lays chips TV ad many years back. Recalled those days, great memories."
As he recalled a past collaboration with the Race star from years ago, he was reminiscing about a television commercial they had done together for Lays chips.
This nostalgic moment highlighted the strong memories they shared from their earlier professional engagements.
For those unaware, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan made a surprise visit to the Surat stadium to support their beloved cricket team, the Tigers of Kolkata, accompanied by their two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.