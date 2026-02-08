Maya Ali wows fans with 'flawless' kite-flying skill at Lahore Basant festival

Maya Ali wowed her fans with her flawless kite-flying skills at Lahore Basant festival.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 8, Maya Ali shared a video of herself enjoying flying a kite in a red traditional shalwar kameez with a playful caption, Kaha tha, koi doubt mt rkhna (told you, don't have any doubts)."
In a separate post, the Parey Hut Love starlet shared carousel of vibrant yet adorable photos, showing her in a white anarkali suit with delicate pink and green embroidery, paired with multi-toned dupatta, colourful bangles, gold jhumkas, colourful paranda and off-white khussa.
Fans couldn't stop praising her and flooded the comment section with sweet compliments.
One fan wrote, "My favourite look from Basant," while another quipped in, "My day just got brighter."
The third fan added,"You look so good."
After almost a decade hiatus in Pakistan due to safety concerns from extremely sharp kite strings causing injuires and deaths, Basant celebrations in Punjab resumed from February 6 to 8.
The festival brought huge joy to Lahoris with people from across the country flocked to Lahore to join the celebrations.
Additionally, several celebrities including Saboor Aly, Sajal Aly, Ali Ansari were also spotted enjoying the festivities in full swing.