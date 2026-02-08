Trending
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Maya Ali wows fans with 'flawless' kite-flying skill at Lahore Basant festival

The Basant festival brought huge joy to Lahoris with people from across the country flocked to Lahore to join the celebrations

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Maya Ali wows fans with flawless kite-flying skill at Lahore Basant festival
Maya Ali wows fans with 'flawless' kite-flying skill at Lahore Basant festival

Maya Ali wowed her fans with her flawless kite-flying skills at Lahore Basant festival.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 8, Maya Ali shared a video of herself enjoying flying a kite in a red traditional shalwar kameez with a playful caption, Kaha tha, koi doubt mt rkhna (told you, don't have any doubts)."


In a separate post, the Parey Hut Love starlet shared carousel of vibrant yet adorable photos, showing her in a white anarkali suit with delicate pink and green embroidery, paired with multi-toned dupatta, colourful bangles, gold jhumkas, colourful paranda and off-white khussa.


Fans couldn't stop praising her and flooded the comment section with sweet compliments.

One fan wrote, "My favourite look from Basant," while another quipped in, "My day just got brighter."

The third fan added,"You look so good."

After almost a decade hiatus in Pakistan due to safety concerns from extremely sharp kite strings causing injuires and deaths, Basant celebrations in Punjab resumed from February 6 to 8.

The festival brought huge joy to Lahoris with people from across the country flocked to Lahore to join the celebrations.

Additionally, several celebrities including Saboor Aly, Sajal Aly, Ali Ansari were also spotted enjoying the festivities in full swing.

Atif Aslam catches Basant vibe as Kite festival takes over Lahore: Watch
Atif Aslam catches Basant vibe as Kite festival takes over Lahore: Watch
Priyanka Chopra celebrates her brother Siddharth Chopra's first wedding anniversary
Priyanka Chopra celebrates her brother Siddharth Chopra's first wedding anniversary
Talha Anjum gets engaged to Zoeia Karim in intimate ceremony
Talha Anjum gets engaged to Zoeia Karim in intimate ceremony
Imran Khan opens up about mental health struggles, urges awareness
Imran Khan opens up about mental health struggles, urges awareness
Kareena Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for Jaideep Ahlawat
Kareena Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for Jaideep Ahlawat
Aamir Khan slams lack of cinemas in India, cites 'Dhurandhar' as example
Aamir Khan slams lack of cinemas in India, cites 'Dhurandhar' as example
Priyanka Chopra drops huge filming update about ‘Varanasi’
Priyanka Chopra drops huge filming update about ‘Varanasi’
Karan Johar celebrates special milestone with his twin children
Karan Johar celebrates special milestone with his twin children
Vikrant Massey blasts rumors of getting replaced by Raghav in ‘Ramayana’
Vikrant Massey blasts rumors of getting replaced by Raghav in ‘Ramayana’
Talha Anjum gets engaged with mystery girl? New video sparks curiosity
Talha Anjum gets engaged with mystery girl? New video sparks curiosity
Salman Khan-led 'Battle of Galwan' release delayed? Here's what we know
Salman Khan-led 'Battle of Galwan' release delayed? Here's what we know
'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' sparks controversy over toxic relationship portrayal
'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' sparks controversy over toxic relationship portrayal

Popular News

Atif Aslam catches Basant vibe as Kite festival takes over Lahore: Watch

Atif Aslam catches Basant vibe as Kite festival takes over Lahore: Watch

33 minutes ago
Japan's ruling party expected to secure strong victory in snap election

Japan's ruling party expected to secure strong victory in snap election
42 minutes ago
WhatsApp to prepare custom audience lists for Status Privacy

WhatsApp to prepare custom audience lists for Status Privacy
55 minutes ago