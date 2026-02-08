Talha Anjum gets engaged to Zoeia Karim in intimate ceremony 

Trending
  By Fatima Nadeem
Talha Anjum got hitched!

The news of Pakistan's most streamed rapper's engagement has been officially confirmed as pictures and videos surfaced online.

Talha, long speculated to be in a relationship with medical aesthetician and influencer Zoeia karim got engaged to her on Sunday, February 8, in an intimated ceremony in Karachi.

The Kaun Talha hitmaker wore a three-piece black and grey suit paired with muted lavender tie while the bride opted to wear an adorable lavender saree with minimal jewellery.


Talhah Yunus, with whom he formed the rap duo Young Stunners also attended the event.

Several videos posted on social media also showed Talha and his close friends, dancing on his latest song, HAWA ANEY DE.


The engagement news took social media by storm, with fans expressing shock and excitement in comment sections.

One fan wrote, "Talha Anjum getting engaged was definitely not on my 2026 bingo card," while another commented, "So happy for Talha."

Meanwhile, a third fan reacted in disbelief, "Ain't no way he got engaged !!! Congrats bhaee!"

Speculation about their relationship began when the influencer shared birthday post featuring Talha with fans later noticed their interactions in the comment section, including heart emojis and other signs of their closeness.

